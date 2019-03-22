Paul Casey holed a 30-foot eagle putt on the 599-yard fifth hole and made short birdie putts on the other three par 5s on Friday on his way to a 5-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Austin Cook in the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbor, Fla.
No one has ever won back-to-back at the Valspar Championship since it became a PGA Tour event in 2000.
Casey and Cook, who shot a 67, were at 6-under 136.
Luke Donald holed a bunker shot for birdie on the par-5 fifth to briefly take the lead, only to miss a 4-foot par putt on the next hole and drop another shot on the par-3 eighth. He shot 70 and was one behind, along with Scott Stallings (68) and Sungjae Im (67).
Dustin Johnson overcame a rough patch early in his round with five birdies on the front nine to salvage a 69. Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, was two shots behind on a Copperhead course he hasn't seen in nine years.
LPGA: South Korean Sung Hyun Park shot her second straight 6-under 66 at the Founders Cup in Phoenix for a share of the lead with Yu Liu halfway through the second round in the event that honors the 13 women who founded the LPGA Tour.
Lydia Ko had her second straight 67, playing alongside Park.
Hockey
Abby Roque's second-period goal broke a scoreless tie, Sam Cogan provided insurance and Annie Pankowski scored twice as the Wisconsin women's hockey team beat Clarkson 5-0 in the NCAA semifinals at Hamden, Conn.
The Badgers will play Minnesota for the national title game on Sunday.
For the Golden Gophers, Nicole Schammel scored off a rebound midway through the second period and goalie Alex Gulstene made it stand to help beat Cornell 2-0 in the other semifinal.
Minnesota is seeking its eighth national championship and hasn't played in the final since 2016.
Soccer
Lionel Messi's international return didn't do much to help Argentina regain top form.
Messi was back for the first time since the 2018 World Cup but couldn't stop his team losing 3-1 to Venezuela in a friendly.
Salomon Rondon, John Murillo and Josef Martinez scored for Venezuela at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, while Lautaro Martinez replied for Argentina.
Messi hadn't played an international since the 4-3 loss to France in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia.
Figure skating
Olympic champion Alina Zagitova won the free skate to capture her first title at the figure skating world championships in Japan.
Skating to "Carmen," the 16-year-old Russian built on her lead from the short program with a strong free skate that included a triple-lutz, triple-toeloop combination in the first half of her program. She added five more triple jumps to finish with 237.50 points.
Elizabet Tursynbaeva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the worlds when she opened her Tango routine with a quad salchow. The 19-year-old Kazakh finished second with 224.76 points.
Two-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia was third with 223.80 points. Her routine featured a triple salchow-triple loop combination, a double axel-triple toeloop as well as four more triple jumps.
