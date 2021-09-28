Briefly: Carthage to upgrade softball field

The Olympics ended on Aug. 8, followed by the closing of the Paralympics just over three weeks ago.

Muto said it would likely be early next year before the official cost of the Games is published. He said preliminary figures might be made available in December.

Organizers hoped for income of $800 million from ticket sales. This was lost entirely when spectators were barred from the Olympics and Paralympics because of the pandemic.

Any shortfall from ticket sales or elsewhere is likely to be made up by Japanese government entities.

Tennis

Kim Clijsters lost Monday in her latest return to the WTA Tour, dropping a three-setter against Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

It was Clijsters’ first match since a first-round loss at the 2020 U.S. Open a little more than a year ago. That was part of a 0-3 record last season after the former No. 1-ranked player made a comeback that was interrupted by knee surgery in October and when she got COVID-19 this January.