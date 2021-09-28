Briefly: Carthage to upgrade softball field

Carthage College plans to dramatically upgrade its varsity softball field thanks to some significant starter funding.
The initial financial commitment includes $1 million from the college and $250,000 from longtime supporters Glenn and Barbara Madrigrano. Carthage has begun fundraising for an additional $500,000, aiming to have the first phase of construction complete in time for the 2023 season.
The field should greatly improve both the on-field and spectator experience while making Carthage eligible to host national and conference postseason tournaments. The existing softball field has gradually dipped below the standard since opening in 1998.
Construction on the field is likely to begin next summer. Although it will remain at the northwest corner of the campus, plans show a slight change in the field’s orientation. Home plate will be positioned roughly where the left field foul pole is now.
Crews will replace the natural grass with synthetic turf, enabling the Firebirds to practice and play reliably when weather conditions fluctuate. Plans for the stadium also feature bullpens and batting cages, as well as upgrades to the dugouts, scoreboard, and sound system.
Olympics
Toshiro Muto, the chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said he was not ready to say if the cost of the Games would go higher than the official budget figure of $15.4 billion.
The Olympics ended on Aug. 8, followed by the closing of the Paralympics just over three weeks ago.
Muto said it would likely be early next year before the official cost of the Games is published. He said preliminary figures might be made available in December.
Organizers hoped for income of $800 million from ticket sales. This was lost entirely when spectators were barred from the Olympics and Paralympics because of the pandemic.
Any shortfall from ticket sales or elsewhere is likely to be made up by Japanese government entities.
Tennis
Kim Clijsters lost Monday in her latest return to the WTA Tour, dropping a three-setter against Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.
It was Clijsters’ first match since a first-round loss at the 2020 U.S. Open a little more than a year ago. That was part of a 0-3 record last season after the former No. 1-ranked player made a comeback that was interrupted by knee surgery in October and when she got COVID-19 this January.
Clijsters, a mother of three who wakes up at 5 a.m. at her family’s home in New Jersey to train, received a wild card for the Chicago tournament. But she was eliminated by Hsieh, an Australian Open quarterfinalist who closed out a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory in 2 hours, 18 minutes.
- Hometown kid Brandon Nakashima came back after trailing by a set and then from a break down in the third to edge Fabio Fognini 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the San Diego Open.
The 20-year-old Nakashima, who is ranked a career-high No. 83 and was given a wild-card entry, was born in San Diego and still is based there. This was his first tour-level match in his home state and it came at a hard-court tournament that was created this year to help fill a gap in the ATP calendar created when the post-U.S. Open circuit in Asia was called off because of COVID-19 concerns.
Also Monday, Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev beat Federico Delbonis 6-1, 7-5, extending Delbonis’ losing streak on hard courts to 10 matches, while Taylor Fritz defeated qualifier Salvatore Caruso 6-4, 7-6 (2), the 11th tour-level loss in a row for Caruso on all surfaces.
Obituary
Roger Hunt, a striker in the only England team to win the World Cup and Liverpool’s all-time record league scorer, has died. He was 83.
Liverpool, where Hunt spent most of his playing career, said he died on Monday after a long illness.
Overall, Hunt scored 285 goals in 492 appearances for Liverpool from 1958 to 1969 before moving to Bolton
.Hunt’s three goals at the 1966 World Cup helped England to advance from the group stage. He went on to feature in all six games at the tournament, culminating in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium. It remains England’s only major football title.