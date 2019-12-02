Briefly: Carthage's Manning stepping down

Rapinoe won the women’s Ballon d’Or for leading the United States to World Cup glory in July. She scored six goals in the championship, earning her the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Tennis

The Swiss government says it will produce a 20 franc silver coin with tennis legend Roger Federer’s image on it.

The government says it’s the first time it has dedicated a commemorative coin to a living person. A 50 franc gold coin with Federer’s image on it will be minted next year.

The government says the 20-time Grand Slam champion is “probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland.”

The “heads” side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.

Auto racing

World champion Lewis Hamilton’s 11th victory of another dominant season proved so easy that the driver who finished way back in second place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday joked that he should have eased up a bit.

Hamilton’s 84th career win saw him finishing around 17 seconds clear of Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver had started from second place behind Hamilton.