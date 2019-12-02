Briefly: Carthage's Manning stepping down

Carthage College Athletic Director Michelle Manning will leave her post and become senior associate athletic director at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Penn., Carthage officials said Monday.
Manning, whose last day will be Dec. 20, is leaving to be closer to family, officials said. She joined Carthage in July 2018 after long-time athletic director Robert Bonn retired.
During Manning’s time, Carthage added two women’s sports—bowling and wrestling—and revived the men’s wrestling program, which had been dormant since 1994. Coaches are in place for all three sports, with competition scheduled to begin during the 2020-21 school year.
Carthage President John Swallow appointed associate director of athletics Kelsey Peterson as interim athletic director. The search for a permanent director of athletics will take place in 2020.
Soccer
Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or while World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe earned the women’s prize on Monday.
A day after scoring his 614th career goal for Barcelona, Messi reclaimed the trophy he last won in 2015.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was second in the polling, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who shared the record of five Ballon d’Ors with Messi until Monday.
Rapinoe won the women’s Ballon d’Or for leading the United States to World Cup glory in July. She scored six goals in the championship, earning her the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.
Tennis
The Swiss government says it will produce a 20 franc silver coin with tennis legend Roger Federer’s image on it.
The government says it’s the first time it has dedicated a commemorative coin to a living person. A 50 franc gold coin with Federer’s image on it will be minted next year.
The government says the 20-time Grand Slam champion is “probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland.”
The “heads” side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.
Auto racing
World champion Lewis Hamilton’s 11th victory of another dominant season proved so easy that the driver who finished way back in second place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday joked that he should have eased up a bit.
Hamilton’s 84th career win saw him finishing around 17 seconds clear of Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver had started from second place behind Hamilton.
After Hamilton pulled clear from pole, he was five seconds ahead within 10 laps and Verstappen never got remotely close to catching his Mercedes in a season-finale resembling more of a coronation procession for the six-time Formula One champion.
Hamilton is now just seven wins behind seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91, and could realistically overtake the F1 great next season.