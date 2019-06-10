Carthage College will bring back men's wrestling and add women’s wrestling and women’s bowling for the 2020-21 season, college officials said Monday.
The additions will expand the Carthage athletics department to 27 varsity programs.
Men’s wrestling will return to the Carthage lineup after a 26-year hiatus. The Red Men will begin their new season with a 204-242-8 all-time record in dual meets.
Women’s wrestling was recently recommended as an emerging sport by the NCAA committee on women’s athletics. If approved, women’s wrestling will be added to the NCAA emerging sports lineup on August 1, 2020, In 2018-19, 23 schools offered women’s wrestling.
In bowling, Carthage will compete in National Collegiate Bowling, the one division for all women's teams.
Football
Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. has been convicted of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman last year in San Diego County.
A jury returned the verdict in San Diego Superior Court in Vista but was continuing to deliberate on two more counts of rape involving a hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl.
He also was convicted of two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.
Winslow faces up to life in prison.
• The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback David Fales and waived quarterback Connor Cook.
Fales replaces Cook as a backup candidate behind Matthew Stafford and Tom Savage. Fales, who played in Miami the previous two years, has completed 29 of 43 passes in his career for 265 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The former San Jose State star was drafted in 2014 by Chicago in the sixth round.
• Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Antonio Garcia will miss the first four games of this season after being suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
He will be eligible to participate in this week's three-day minicamp, training camp and preseason games despite Monday's announcement. He can return to the playing field Sept. 30.
Garcia was taken in the third round of the 2017 draft by New England. The Patriots put him on the non-football injury list in September 2017 and released Garcia in May 2018.
Three days later, the New York Jets claimed Garcia off waivers. The Jets released Garcia on Aug. 31 and Indy signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 29.
Soccer
Sergio Ramos extended his scoring streak and helped Spain defeat Sweden 3-0 to remain leader of its qualifying group for the 2020 European Championship.
Substitutes Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal also scored at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to give Spain a comfortable five-point lead over second-placed Sweden after four matches in Group F. Romania is also five points back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.