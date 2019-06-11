Carthage College will bring back men's wrestling and add women’s wrestling and women’s bowling for the 2020-21 season, college officials said Monday.
The additions will expand the Carthage athletics department to 27 varsity programs.
Men’s wrestling will return to the Carthage lineup after a 26-year hiatus. The Red Men will begin their new season with a 204-242-8 all-time record in dual meets.
Women’s wrestling was recently recommended as an emerging sport by the NCAA committee on women’s athletics. If approved, women’s wrestling will be added to the NCAA emerging sports lineup on August 1, 2020, In 2018-19, 23 schools offered women’s wrestling.
In bowling, Carthage will compete in National Collegiate Bowling, the one division for all women's teams.
Football
The Minnesota Vikings weren't willing to part with Kyle Rudolph despite their lack of salary cap space, and the ninth-year tight end sure didn't want to leave. No matter the tricky nature of making the numbers work for both sides, the mutual desire to keep the team's longest-tenured offensive player in place was the driving force behind a four-year contract extension Rudolph signed on Tuesday with the Vikings. Rudolph had entered the final year of his current deal with a $7.25 million non-guaranteed salary, putting him at risk for being released after the Vikings drafted Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round.
• The Indianapolis Colts will gladly play it safe with Andrew Luck. They'd rather he be healthy for training camp anyway. Just minutes after coach Frank Reich announced that his starting quarterback would sit out this week's three-day minicamp — the final portion of Indy's offseason workouts — Luck promised he would return to practice when the Colts report to camp in late July. The injury, suffered during training, has forced Luck to miss the Colts' entire on-the-field program for the second offseason in three years.
• Defensive tackle Chris Jones chose to skip the beginning of the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory three-day minicamp, the latest step in the growing discord over his looming contract situation. Jones is hoping to parlay the finest season of his career into a massive payday as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. But with negotiations seemingly going nowhere, the affable 24-year-old defensive tackle opted against participating in the Chiefs' voluntary workouts.
• Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden will be a TV star once again. HBO announced that the Raiders will be featured on the network's "Hard Knocks" show in training camp this summer that gives a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL team. Gruden spent nine seasons as the lead analyst on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" before returning to the sideline for a second stint as Raiders coach last year. Now he will likely be a star of the 14th edition of this reality show.
• A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday on the remaining charges against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. after a jury convicted him of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman but could not break a deadlock over two counts of rape involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen. Prosecutors did not immediately say whether they would retry the eight undecided charges but agreed to return to court Friday to discuss that option and possibly set a new trial date. Winslow, who played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets, currently faces up to nine years in prison and must register as a sex offender.
