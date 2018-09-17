Carroll College football coach Mike Van Diest and former Carroll and Rocky Mountain College athletic director Bruce Parker were named to the NAIA Hall of Fame on Monday.
Van Diest’s teams have posted a 201-49 record and won six national championships since 1999. He was named the NAIA national coach of the year in 2003 and 2005.
Parker was Rocky’s athletic director from July 2014 until he retired in February 2018. He was AD at Carroll College from 2003 to June 2014 and was named as one of the NAIA’s athletic directors of the year in 2009, 2011 and 2017. Parker has been named Frontier Conference athletic director of the year nine times.
Carroll College said Van Diest joins two of his former players — quarterback Tyler Emmert and tight end Casey Fitzsimmons — in the Hall of Fame along with two former Carroll coaches, the late Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen and the late Robert Petrino.
Basketball
Reggie Hearn scored 12 points, Dwayne Bacon added 10 and the U.S. easily got past Panama 78-48 in a qualifying game for the FIBA Basketball World Cup at Panama City.
The Americans have won both of their second-round qualifying games so far, winning them by a combined 87 points. The U.S. outrebounded Panama 50-34, held the hosts to 31 percent shooting and trailed for only 67 seconds in the early moments.
Hockey
The Edmonton Oilers signed Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract, ending a lengthy stalemate with one of their top defensemen.
The team did not disclose financial terms. The 23-year-old Nurse led Edmonton blue liners in 2017-18 with six goals and 20 assists in 82 games. Nurse had said he wouldn’t participate in training camp without a new contract.
College athletics
Washington State University employee and former star quarterback Jason Gesser was placed on home assignment following a new complaint of sexual misconduct.
Gesser will work from home pending an investigation of the allegation, the university’s President Kirk Schulz and Director of Athletics Pat Chun said.
Details of the misconduct were not released. Schulz and Chun said this is the first time an individual directly involved in an alleged incident of sexual misconduct has filed a formal complaint against Gesser.
Olympics
The Japanese city of Sapporo has dropped its bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics following a recent earthquake.
After meeting with Sapporo representatives, the International Olympic Committee said the city, which became the first in Asia to host the Winter Olympics in 1972, will now focus on a bid for the 2030 Games.
Japanese officials have said 41 people were killed when an earthquake hit Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, where Sapporo is located, on Sept. 6. Even before the earthquake, Sapporo officials had said they might prefer to focus on 2030.
Four bids remain in contention for 2026: Stockholm, Sweden; Calgary, Canada; a three-way Italian bid from Turin, Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo; and Erzurum, Turkey.
