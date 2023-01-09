Briefly: Cardinals shake up leadership group

The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing.

The team confirmed the changes on Monday.

The 43-year-old Kingsbury — who received a contract extension just last year — finishes his tenure with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, including a 4-13 mark this year. The Cardinals ended the season on a seven-game losing streak, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 38-13 on Sunday.

The 50-year-old Keim also received a contract extension last season. He's been with the Cardinals since 1999 and served as the team’s general manager since 2013. He took a medical leave of absence in December, but the team didn't elaborate on the reason.

Kingsbury joins a long list of names who couldn’t win enough games for one of the NFL's least-successful franchises. The Cardinals haven't won a championship since 1947 and have never had a coach last more than six seasons in more than a century of existence.

• Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1.

It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.

The Texans had the league’s worst record for most of the season, but won two of their last three games, capped by Sunday’s win over the Colts that cost the team the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft. The 32-31 victory over Indianapolis gave Chicago the top pick and left Houston to choose second in April’s draft.

Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement that he and Caserio informed Smith of the move Sunday night and thanked him for his “contributions over the last two seasons.”

His firing will give the Texans a fourth head coach in as many years. Culley was hired after coach Bill O’Brien was fired after losing the first four games in 2020 in his seventh season in Houston.

Baseball

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he has non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Hendriks announced Sunday on Instagram that he was diagnosed in recent days. The three-time All-Star was scheduled to begin treatment on Monday.

“Hearing the word “Cancer” came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year,” he wrote. “However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”

Hendriks said he is “confident” he will “make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible.”

The five-year survival rate for non-Hodgkin lymphoma is 73.8%, according to the National Cancer Institute. Some forms are aggressive while others are slow growing.

Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. He led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.

Soccer

Gareth Bale is retiring from soccer at age 33 after setting a Wales record with 41 international goals.

Bale’s last match was a 3-0 loss to England at the World Cup on Nov. 29, his 111th international appearance.

Bale also said he is retiring from club football. He scored 53 Premier Leagues goals and 81 in La Liga, finishing last season by helping Los Angeles win the Major League Soccer title. Bale won five Champions League titles, three Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey and one League Cup.

Bale made his Wales debut on May 27, 2006, in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago, and the speedy winger helped Wales reach the semifinals of the 2016 European Championship, where it lost to Portugal 2-0.

Wales qualified for the 2020 Euros, losing to Denmark in the round of 16, then qualified for its second World Cup and first since 1958. Bale scored the equalizer in an opening 1-1 draw against the United States. Wales then gave up a pair of goals in second-half stoppage time in a 2-0 loss to Iran.

Bale broke the previous Wales record of 28 goals set by Ian Rush. Bale’s appearances also are a Wales record. He has won Wales’ player of the year award six times.