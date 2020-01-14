Briefly: Capitols ink Backstrom to 5-year deal

Nicklas Backstrom isn't leaving the team he lifted the Stanley Cup with and is getting paid handsomely to stick around for the long haul.

The Washington Capitals on Tuesday signed Backstrom to a $46 million, five-year contract extension that locks him up through the 2024-25 season. The playmaking Swedish center will count $9.2 million against the salary cap when this contract kicks in next season, a significant raise from his current team-friendly deal.

There was little doubt Backstrom and the Capitals would get a deal done before the 32-year-old could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Along with captain Alex Ovechkin, Backstrom has been a cornerstone of the franchise for more than a decade. He was a key part of the 2018 Cup run and his No. 19 jersey will someday hang in the rafters.

Backstrom and Ovechkin have played more than 900 games together since Backstrom's NHL debut in 2007 and became one of hockey's most dynamic duos during this era.

Backstrom is the Capitals' franchise leader in assists and has put up 908 points in 934 regular-season games. He recorded 23 points in 20 playoff games during Washington's Cup run and has been a part of 11 playoff appearances in 12 years.