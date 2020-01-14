Briefly: Capitols ink Backstrom to 5-year deal

Nicklas Backstrom isn't leaving the team he lifted the Stanley Cup with and is getting paid handsomely to stick around for the long haul.
The Washington Capitals on Tuesday signed Backstrom to a $46 million, five-year contract extension that locks him up through the 2024-25 season. The playmaking Swedish center will count $9.2 million against the salary cap when this contract kicks in next season, a significant raise from his current team-friendly deal.
There was little doubt Backstrom and the Capitals would get a deal done before the 32-year-old could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Along with captain Alex Ovechkin, Backstrom has been a cornerstone of the franchise for more than a decade. He was a key part of the 2018 Cup run and his No. 19 jersey will someday hang in the rafters.
Backstrom and Ovechkin have played more than 900 games together since Backstrom's NHL debut in 2007 and became one of hockey's most dynamic duos during this era.
Backstrom is the Capitals' franchise leader in assists and has put up 908 points in 934 regular-season games. He recorded 23 points in 20 playoff games during Washington's Cup run and has been a part of 11 playoff appearances in 12 years.
This season, Backstrom has nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points. He's the only active player to have 50-plus assists in each of the past six seasons.
Tennis
Nicolas Jarry of Chile was suspended for a doping violation during the Davis Cup Finals in November. He contends the positive test is the result of tainted multivitamins.
The International Tennis Federation says the World Anti-Doping Agency found his urine sample taken in Madrid contained the prohibited substances ligandrol and stanozolol. Stanozolol is a steroid and ligandrol can act like a steroid.
The 24-year-old player reached a career-high ranking of 38th in singles in July. He has one singles title and two doubles titles in his career. He reached the quarterfinals in doubles at the 2018 French Open and U.S. Open.
Auto racing
NASCAR has changed the rules on its aerodynamic package for short tracks and road courses because the racing didn't improve at those venues under rules introduced last season.
NASCAR had been fairly adamant the rules package would remain unchanged but reversed course late last season when it was evident the racing clearly had suffered at smaller tracks. The most glaring issue was a ho-hum penultimate race at Phoenix Raceway, which this season will host the championship finale.
Teams will now use a separate rules package at Bristol, Dover, Martinsville, New Hampshire, Phoenix, Richmond, the Charlotte Roval, Sonoma and Watkins Glen. The changes include a significantly smaller rear spoiler, which shrinks from an 8-inch height to 2.75 inches. The front splitter’s overhang will now measure a quarter-inch (down from 2 inches), with approximately 2-inch wings (reduced from 10.5 inches).
There will be alterations to the radiator pan by removing its vertical fencing in an effort to reduce front-end downforce. The dimensions of the pan remain the same.
WNBA
The Minnesota Lynx hired Katie Smith, the franchise's third-leading all-time scorer and Hall of Fame player, as the lead assistant on coach Cheryl Reeve's staff.
Smith was head coach of the New York Liberty the past two seasons. She was replaced by Walt Hopkins, who was an assistant for the Lynx the last three years.
Obituary
Joseph “Joe” Roberson, the University of Michigan athletic director who served during the football team's national championship season in 1997, died Monday, school officials said. He was 84.
Roberson was Michigan's athletic director from 1994-97, hiring football coach Lloyd Carr in 1995. Carr led the team to the championship two years later. University teams claimed 20 conference championships during Roberson's tenure, officials said.