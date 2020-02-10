Briefly: Capers added to Vikings staff

The Minnesota Vikings hired long-time NFL coach and former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers on Monday as a senior defensive assistant.
The 69-year-old Capers will start his 33rd season as a coach in the league, after serving last year as a senior defensive assistant for Jacksonville. Capers was an NFL head coach for eight seasons, with Carolina (1995-98) and Houston (2002-05).
He was a defensive coordinator for four teams, totaling 16 seasons, with Pittsburgh (1992-94), Jacksonville (1999-2000), Miami (2006-07) and Green Bay (2009-17).
Capers will help co-defensive coordinators Andre Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers), both of whom also coach a position group.
• Philip Rivers' 16-year career with the Chargers has come to an end.
The franchise said that Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season.
Rivers was drafted fourth overall by the New York Giants in the 2004 draft but was traded to the Chargers in a draft day deal for Eli Manning. Rivers went on to set 30 franchise records with the Chargers. His 224 consecutive regular-season starts are second-most among quarterbacks in NFL history and his 123 wins are ninth. He is one of six quarterbacks to eclipse 50,000 career yards and his 397 touchdowns are sixth.
Los Angeles was 5-11 last season and has the sixth pick in April's draft. The Chargers also have Tyrod Taylor, who will be entering his 10th season and has 46 starts with Buffalo and Cleveland.
Hockey
The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract extension.
The 25-year-old has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and 44 penalty minutes in 55 games this season. He has 112 points (28 goals, 84 assists) in 334 regular-season games with Edmonton.
Soccer
Lynn Williams broke open a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 61st minute and the United States beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday in the title match of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament at Carson, Calif.
Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe also scored for the United States, which extended its undefeated streak to 28 games. The U.S. did not concede a goal in five qualifying matches, and scored 25 times.
The U.S. and Canada had both already secured the region's two spots in the Tokyo Games with victories in the semifinals. The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, beat Mexico 4-0 in one semifinal and eighth-ranked Canada edged Costa Rica in the other game on Friday.