Briefly: Capers added to Vikings staff

The Minnesota Vikings hired long-time NFL coach and former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers on Monday as a senior defensive assistant.

The 69-year-old Capers will start his 33rd season as a coach in the league, after serving last year as a senior defensive assistant for Jacksonville. Capers was an NFL head coach for eight seasons, with Carolina (1995-98) and Houston (2002-05).

He was a defensive coordinator for four teams, totaling 16 seasons, with Pittsburgh (1992-94), Jacksonville (1999-2000), Miami (2006-07) and Green Bay (2009-17).

Capers will help co-defensive coordinators Andre Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers), both of whom also coach a position group.

• Philip Rivers' 16-year career with the Chargers has come to an end.

The franchise said that Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season.