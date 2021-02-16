Briefly: Canadian party opposes Beijing games

The Austrian, who can play in defense and midfield, said Tuesday he hasn’t yet committed to a new club.

The announcement came two days after Bayern signed French defender Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig on a five-year contract. He is likely to be a replacement for Alaba, who has been used almost exclusively in defense by coach Hansi Flick.

Besides nine German titles — and a strong likelihood of a 10th this season — Alaba has won the German Cup six times and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013 and last year.

Alaba joined Bayern in 2008 and came through the club’s youth and reserve teams. The 28-year-old Austrian has played 415 games for Bayern in all competitions and started all but two of the team’s league games so far this season.

Rugby

The 2023 Rugby World Cup could be extended by a week to ensure longer rest periods for all competing nations.

Officials at World Rugby have held discussions with the global players’ union and tournament organizers about ways to maximize player welfare at the World Cup in France.

The full match schedule will be released by the end of February. The tournament is scheduled to run for six weeks, from Sept. 8-Oct. 21.

World Rugby believes extending it — potentially making it a seven-week competition — would improve the integrity and fairness of the tournament because lower-ranked nations would have as much recovery and preparation time between games as the top teams.

