Briefly: Canadian party opposes Beijing games

Canada’s main opposition party on Tuesday urged the government to press the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing, arguing China is committing a genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region.
Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole said Canada should not be turning a blind eye to genocide.
O’Toole said China is also imposing a police state on Hong Kong and arbitrarily detaining two Canadians in Chinese prisons He said if the Olympics are not moved, a boycott could be considered.
Responding during a news conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was noncommittal, saying the issue was being looked at by the Canadian and International Olympic Committees “and we will certainly continue to follow it closely.”
A coalition of 180 rights groups representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongolians, Hong Kong residents and others sent an open letter this month calling for a diplomatic boycott.
The IOC has said repeatedly that awarding the Olympics “does not mean that the IOC agrees with the political structure, social circumstances or human rights standards in the country” that hosts them.
Beijing is the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics. The IOC awarded it the Winter Olympics in 2015 when several Europe bidders, including Oslo and Stockholm, backed out for political or financial reasons.
- A global boxing qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics has been canceled and a European event was postponed from April to June.
The International Olympic Committee said plans were changed because of “current challenges to international travel and related restrictions in many countries” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Boxers worldwide were to compete for 53 places in the Tokyo lineup at a tournament in Paris in June.
Those places will now be allocated equally across continents by world rankings based on results since 2017, the IOC said.
Olympic entries from Africa and the Asia-Oceania region will now be allocated by rankings while boxers in the Americas and Europe can still earn qualifying places in the ring.
An Americas tournament is scheduled for May 10-16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the European qualifiers should be in June at a venue to be decided.
The European event began in London last March then was stopped after three of 11 scheduled days when the pandemic was declared. London was to have hosted the postponed event this April.
Soccer
David Alaba will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the season after 13 years with the Bundesliga club, making him one of the most sought-after free agents in European soccer.
The Austrian, who can play in defense and midfield, said Tuesday he hasn’t yet committed to a new club.
The announcement came two days after Bayern signed French defender Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig on a five-year contract. He is likely to be a replacement for Alaba, who has been used almost exclusively in defense by coach Hansi Flick.
Besides nine German titles — and a strong likelihood of a 10th this season — Alaba has won the German Cup six times and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013 and last year.
Alaba joined Bayern in 2008 and came through the club’s youth and reserve teams. The 28-year-old Austrian has played 415 games for Bayern in all competitions and started all but two of the team’s league games so far this season.
Rugby
The 2023 Rugby World Cup could be extended by a week to ensure longer rest periods for all competing nations.
Officials at World Rugby have held discussions with the global players’ union and tournament organizers about ways to maximize player welfare at the World Cup in France.
The full match schedule will be released by the end of February. The tournament is scheduled to run for six weeks, from Sept. 8-Oct. 21.
World Rugby believes extending it — potentially making it a seven-week competition — would improve the integrity and fairness of the tournament because lower-ranked nations would have as much recovery and preparation time between games as the top teams.