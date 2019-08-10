Teenager Bianca Andreescu advanced to the title match of the Rogers Cup in Toronto with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Sofia Kenin on Saturday, becoming the first Canadian in 50 years to make the women’s final of this tournament.
She will play for the championship Sunday against the winner of the semifinal between Serena Williams and Marie Bouzkova.
This is Andreescu’s first tournament since the French Open in May when a right-shoulder injury forced her to stop playing.
Backed by a vocal sellout crowd, Andreescu defeated her American opponent on her fifth match point. Andreescu had three chances to finish the semifinal before the second set went to a tiebreaker, but Kenin fought back each time.
This is the first time in the tournament the 19-year-old was not taken to three sets. She finally sealed the match on a backhand winner. She then dropped to her knees and covered her face before kissing the Aviva Centre’s hardcourt. After speaking with an on-court reporter she found her parents in the crowd for a long embrace.
Kenin was the last opponent to beat Andreescu in a full match, at the Mexico Open in February. Andreescu has now won 16 consecutive matches in which she has not retired because of injury, including victories over six of the WTA’s top 10 players. Her world ranking will rise from 27th to at least 19th.
The previous Canadian to reach this women’s final was Faye Urban in 1969 when the tournament was played on clay and called the Canadian Open.
Football
The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve and signed quarterback Josh Johnson.
Kearse hurt his left leg during Detroit’s first possession of Thursday’s preseason opener against New England, a 31-3 loss. He has played seven seasons and came to Detroit as a free agent this offseason from the New York Jets.
Quarterback Tom Savage was removed from the game at Ford Field when his head hit the turf on a sack. Johnson started three games for Washington last season. He was a Tampa Bay fifth-round pick in 2008 out of San Diego and has passed for 1,632 yards in 33 games.
Rugby
Captain Michael Leitch scored two tries as Japan beat the United States 34-20 in Suva, Fiji, to claim the Pacific Nations Cup rugby title for the first time.
Winger Kenki Fukuoka also scored a try, had a hand in Leitch’s second — one of the best scored in tests this year — and was unlucky not to score two more in an outstanding performance.
Japan ended the six-nation tournament unbeaten, sending a message to prospective opponents that they will be a danger as hosts of the rugby World Cup later this year.
