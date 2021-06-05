Briefly: Canada beats U.S. at world hockey

Mojo Star, a 50-1 outsider, finished second with Hurricane Lane in third spot at odds of 6-1. Dettori’s mount John Leeper, an 8-1 shot, wound up in ninth position.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic and world gymnastics champion, put on a dazzling show at the U.S. Championships on Friday night, posting a score of 59.550 that makes her seventh national title a practical certainty.

On vault, she drilled her Cheng and took a pretty sizable step after landing her Amanar but still had little trouble posting the highest score — 15.800 — of the night.

She wasn’t done. Her uneven bars routine was largely mistake-free just two weeks after falling to the mat after failing to make a connection. Floor exercise — a minute-plus showcase of the soaring athleticism that’s made Biles the rare gymnast with massive crossover appeal — continues to be an issue. Sort of. Biles tumbles with so much power that control is sometimes a problem. She stepped out three times, leaving her with a somewhat exasperated look on her face afterward.

Not that it mattered. Even with the mandatory deductions, her 14.650 score was still nearly a half-point ahead of Leanne Wong’s 14.200.