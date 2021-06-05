Briefly: Canada beats U.S. at world hockey

Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals to help Canada beat the United States 4-2 on Saturday in the semifinals of hockey’s world championship in Latvia.
Mangiapane has seven goals and four assists in six games since joining Canada midway through the preliminary round. Canada started the tournament with three straight losses, but has five wins and a shootout loss since Mangiapane was added to the mix.
With Saturday’s win, Canada heads to the final for the fifth time in the past six tournaments. Canada’s last gold medals came back to back in 2015 and ’16.
Canada will face Finland in Sunday’s gold-medal match. It’s a rematch of the 2019 final, which Finland won 3-1. The 2020 tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.
Finland, which defeated Canada 3-2 in a shootout in their final preliminary-round game, beat Germany 2-1 in the semifinals.
Horse racing
Jockey Adam Kirby rode Adayar, a 16-1 shot, to victory by four-and-a-half lengths in the English Derby.
Kirby had initially been due to ride John Leeper in the Epsom horse-racing classic before Frankie Dettori was called up to replace him on the 8-1 chance.
Adayar, the Godolphin-owned son of Frankel, burst clear in the last furlong to give his handler a second win after Masar triumphed in 2018.
Mojo Star, a 50-1 outsider, finished second with Hurricane Lane in third spot at odds of 6-1. Dettori’s mount John Leeper, an 8-1 shot, wound up in ninth position.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic and world gymnastics champion, put on a dazzling show at the U.S. Championships on Friday night, posting a score of 59.550 that makes her seventh national title a practical certainty.
On vault, she drilled her Cheng and took a pretty sizable step after landing her Amanar but still had little trouble posting the highest score — 15.800 — of the night.
She wasn’t done. Her uneven bars routine was largely mistake-free just two weeks after falling to the mat after failing to make a connection. Floor exercise — a minute-plus showcase of the soaring athleticism that’s made Biles the rare gymnast with massive crossover appeal — continues to be an issue. Sort of. Biles tumbles with so much power that control is sometimes a problem. She stepped out three times, leaving her with a somewhat exasperated look on her face afterward.
Not that it mattered. Even with the mandatory deductions, her 14.650 score was still nearly a half-point ahead of Leanne Wong’s 14.200.
Jordan Chiles continued her remarkable rise. Her confidence seemingly growing with each rotation, Chiles is making a compelling case for an Olympic berth. The 20-year-old is third overall at 56.900 finished in the top six in all four events, including runner-up to Biles.
Jade Carey is fourth, followed by Wong, Kara Eaker and Emma Malabuyo. Kayla DiCello, coming off a steady third at Classic, came off both bars and beam and finds herself in ninth.
Softball
Montana Fouts threw a perfect game with 14 strikeouts on her 21st birthday, and Alabama defeated UCLA 6-0 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series.
There had been four individual perfect games and one combined in World Series history before Fouts’ gem. The most recent was by Courtney Blades of Southern Mississippi in 2000.
Fouts threw 65 of her 95 pitches for strikes against a team that entered the game with a .319 batting average.
Third-seeded Alabama (52-7) ran its win streak to 20 games. The Crimson Tide need one more win to reach the best-of-three championship series.
Olympics
European weightlifting champion Dmytro Chumak has been provisionally suspended over allegations he tried to bribe his way out of a doping test in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.
The Ukrainian weightlifter was considered a medal contender for the Tokyo games after he won the European title in the 109-kilogram category in April. That was his third career continental gold medal.