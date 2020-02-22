Briefly: Busch races to 7th straight Truck victory

Kyle Busch raced to his seventh straight NASCAR Truck Series victory to push his record total to 57, leading 108 of 134 laps on Friday night at hometown Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas.
The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion swept both stages and finished 5.958 seconds ahead of Johnny Sauter. Busch started the streak in 2018 at Pocono and won all five races he entered last season.
Austin Hill was third, followed by defending series champion Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes. Grrant Enfinger, who opened the season with an overtime victory at Daytona, did not finish after an accident with 43 laps to go.
Christian Eckes was right behind Busch in the opening two stages, but he finished 23rd after an early final-stage wreck.
Tennis
Top-seeded Simona Halep won her 20th singles title after prevailing in a third-set tiebreaker to beat Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday.
No. 2-ranked Halep was 3-1 down in the third set. The Romanian broke to lead 6-5, but Rybakina's powerful hitting forced the tiebreaker.
Halep clinched her first title since 2019 Wimbledon against her rising Kazakh opponent. Halep also won Dubai in 2015.
• Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the Open 13 final with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Alexander Bublik on Saturday at Marseille, France.
The second-seeded Greek had six aces and broke his strong-serving Kazakh opponent's serve three times, dropping his own once. Playing only his third semifinal at this level, Bublik competed well and hit eight aces.
The 21-year-old Tsitsipas will aim for his fifth career title on Sunday against seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 19-year-old Canadian beat 35-year-old Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-5, 7-6 (2) for a second straight final, after losing in the World Tennis Tournament final against Gael Monfils in Rotterdam last weekend.
Football
Buffalo coach Lance Leipold agreed to a new five-year contract for the second consecutive offseason, this time after leading the Bulls to their first bowl victory in school history.
The new contract for Leipold, who formerly coached at UW-Whitewater, runs through the 2024 season, extending his previous deal by one year.
With a 31-32 record over five seasons, Leipold already ranks fourth on the school list for coaching victories, and Buffalo's 24 wins over the past three seasons lead the Mid-American Conference over that span.
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down as he marked his 1,000th official match by scoring a record-equaling goal to help Juventus win 2-1 at Spal in Serie A on Saturday.
Ronaldo scored for an 11th straight league game, matching the Serie A record set by Gabriel Batistuta in 1994 and equaled by Fabio Quagliarella last season.
Golf
Bryson DeChambeau made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch on Friday at Chapultepec Golf Club for an 8-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and Patrick Reed at the halfway point of this World Golf Championship.
DeChambeau was at 11-under 131.
Van Rooyen, who played college golf at Minnesota, made nine birdies to tie the course record with a 62. Reed made five birdies on the back nine for a 63
Justin Thomas ran off four straight birdies to end the back nine, and then holed a 35-foot eagle putt to build a three-shot lead through 10 holes. Hideki Matusyama was 9 under for his round through 15 holes and had a 20-footer birdie attempt from the fringe on the par-3 seventh.
• PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot a 6-under 66 on Friday at windy Coco Beach for a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead.
With most of the top players in the world at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico, the 22-year-old Norwegian eagled the par-5 second and rebounded from a late bogey on a par 5 with a birdie to join first-round leader Kyle Stanley, Josh Teater and Emiliano Grillo at 10-under 134.