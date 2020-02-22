Briefly: Busch races to 7th straight Truck victory

The second-seeded Greek had six aces and broke his strong-serving Kazakh opponent's serve three times, dropping his own once. Playing only his third semifinal at this level, Bublik competed well and hit eight aces.

The 21-year-old Tsitsipas will aim for his fifth career title on Sunday against seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 19-year-old Canadian beat 35-year-old Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-5, 7-6 (2) for a second straight final, after losing in the World Tennis Tournament final against Gael Monfils in Rotterdam last weekend.

Football

Buffalo coach Lance Leipold agreed to a new five-year contract for the second consecutive offseason, this time after leading the Bulls to their first bowl victory in school history.

The new contract for Leipold, who formerly coached at UW-Whitewater, runs through the 2024 season, extending his previous deal by one year.

With a 31-32 record over five seasons, Leipold already ranks fourth on the school list for coaching victories, and Buffalo's 24 wins over the past three seasons lead the Mid-American Conference over that span.

Soccer