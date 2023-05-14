Kurt Busch hasn't given up hope of competing in the NASCAR Cup Series again.

Busch has been sidelined since suffering a concussion during a crash in qualifying at Pocono last summer. He announced in October that he'd be stepping out of his ride at 23XI to continue his recovery.

“I'm feeling much better," Busch said Sunday. “The improvements that I've made have been tremendous.”

He was at Darlington Raceway alongside Ricky Craven, who finished 0.002 seconds ahead of Busch in 2003 at the track “Too Tough To Tame” in what remains the closest finish in NASCAR history.

Busch thought his decision last fall gave him time to continue improving without the pressure of rushing to return for the Daytona 500. He said it also gave him the chance to solidify and enhance sponsorship opportunities for the No. 45 car — now driven by Tyler Reddick — early in the NASCAR season for owners including Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Busch is the 2004 Cup Series champion and has won 34 career races. He was named among the circuit's 75 greatest drivers of all time, a group being recognized during Darlington's throwback weekend.

Busch, 44, said the program has given him space to get fully healthy.

• Alex Bowman is unsure when he can return to the track after fracturing his vertebrae in a short-track accident last month.

The Hendrick Motorsports racer has missed the past three events, including Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Bowman came to the track to reconnect with the team and gave an update on his health and what's ahead.

He'll return to the doctor Wednesday for more X-rays on the injury. Even with a good prognosis, Bowman doesn't know when he'll be back in the No. 48 Chevrolet again.

Hockey

The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Canada had to do the same on the way to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other newly promoted team in the top division.

Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in their Group A game at Nokia Arena in Tampere.

Americans Alex Tuch and Nick Bonino responded to Istvan Sofron’s goal to come back into the game in the opening period.

Bonino added his second in the middle period on a power play and Cutter Gauthier made it 4-1 with a shot between the pads of goaltender Dominik Horvath.

Connor Mackey, Grimaldi and Luke Tuch finished the scoring with a goal each in the third period.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists in the second three-point game for the Calgary Flames defenseman while Michael Carcone and Jack McBain had a goal and an assist for Canada.

After Jan Drozg’s goal put Slovenia ahead in the opening period, Canada answered with a three-goal second period in Group B in the Latvian capital Riga.

Carcone equalized with a wrist shot 1:13 into the frame, Pierre-Olivier Joseph rallied Canada to a 2-1 lead and Milan Lucic doubled the advantage on a power play.

Weegar and McBain had one each in the third before Drozg reduced the deficit to 5-2 with his second.

The United States next faces Germany on Monday while Canada plays Slovakia.

Soccer

A world record crowd of 77,390 watched Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Sam Kerr's 68th-minute strike proved decisive as Chelsea won the trophy for the third straight year to remain in contention for a league and cup double.

The sold-out final smashed the previous record attendance for a women’s domestic club match, when Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona in front of 60,739 people in 2019.

Chelsea is second in the Women’s Super League, a point behind leader United, but with a game in hand. And while victory secured the FA Cup, it could also have given Emma Hayes' team a psychological advantage in the closing stages of the title race.

“It’s one piece of the jigsaw. I want more, this isn’t enough," Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert said. “We want to go for the league now. We can only control the controllables.”

• Arsenal's Premier League title hopes are almost over after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan consigned Mikel Arteta's once long-time league leaders to a punishing defeat at Emirates Stadium.

The loss means Manchester City, which beat Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Sunday.

City has 85 points — four more than Arsenal — and also has a game in hand.

Arsenal only has two more games to play this season and the most points it can get is 87.