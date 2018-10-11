Justin Thomas birdied four of his last five holes for a 6-under 66 on Thursday and was three strokes behind first-round leader and fellow American Bronson Burgoon at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia.
Burgoon's 63 on the par-72 TPC Kuala Lumpur West Course gave him a one-stroke lead over Austin Cook. Two other Americans, Scott Piercy and Billy Horschel, and Taiwan's C.T. Pan were another stroke back after 65s.
Thomas was in an eight-way tie for sixth, including 2012 champion Nick Watney, Kevin Chappell and Paul Casey. Burgoon, ranked 162nd, had eight birdies and an eagle. His only bogey came on the par-4 13th.
Defending champion Pat Perez shot 70. Kevin Tway, who won last week's Safeway Open in a playoff, also had a 70.
• Nasa Hataoka of Japan fired a 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the KEB Hana Bank Championship at Incheon, South Korea.
Danielle Kang and Charley Hull were two shots back on a chilly, windy, damp day at the Sky 72 Ocean Course. Sung Hyun Park, the U.S. LPGA Tour's top-ranked player, was among a handful of players three shots back.
Michelle Wie turned 29 on Thursday but failed to celebrate — she had a poor 76.
Swimming
Ryan Lochte is undergoing counseling for alcohol use, but the 12-time Olympic medalist is not in a treatment facility and is training in his bid to make the 2020 Tokyo Games, the swimmer's lawyer said.
The decision to pursue counseling has nothing to do with incidents in California and Florida last week, attorney Jeff Ostrow told The Associated Press. Asked if Lochte plans to give up alcohol, he said, "Ryan will make that decision."
Ostrow said the 34-year-old swimmer wants his family and fans to be proud of him, and he doesn't want to repeat the "poor decisions" that have plagued him in recent years.
Soccer
Carlos Bacca, Radamel Falcao and Miguel Borja scored second-half goals to lead Colombia over the United States 4-2 in an exhibition at Tampa, Fla., that marked the return of American captain Michael Bradley to the national team following a one-year absence.
James Rodriguez put Colombia ahead with a pretty curling shot from just inside the penalty area in the 36th, but the U.S. regrouped and took a 2-1 lead on goals by Kellyn Acosta in the 50th minute and Bobby Wood in the 53rd.
Bacca tied the score three minutes later, and Falcao put Colombia ahead in the 74th on a counterattack begun by Rodriguez's clearance that went nearly half the length of the field. Borja scored on a scissors kick while falling in the 79th.
The U.S. has three wins, three losses and three ties under interim coach Dave Sarachan, who also will lead the team for Tuesday's exhibition against Peru in East Hartford, Connecticut. A new coach is expected to be hired later this year, and Gregg Berhalter of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew is the favorite.
UFC
Fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are being suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission for a brawl that erupted inside and outside the octagon after their lightweight title fight last weekend in Las Vegas, an official said.
Letters were sent informing both mixed martial arts fighters that they will be suspended for at least 10 days effective Oct. 15, commission executive Bob Bennett said.
A commission investigation is pending and the panel can extend the temporary suspension when it meets Oct. 24, Bennett said. Nurmagomedov and McGregor could also appeal Bennett's executive action at that time.
Obituary
Jeanne Ashworth, the first American woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal, has died. She was 80.
Ashworth competed in three Olympics and captured 14 North American championships. She won the 500-meter bronze at Squaw Valley, California in 1960, finishing two-tenths of a second behind winner Helga Haase. She also skated at the 1964 Games in Innsbruck, Austria, and at Grenoble, France, in 1968.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.