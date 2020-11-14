Briefly: Bulls hire Chicago native Cheeks as assistant

Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks is returning to his hometown to serve as an assistant under new coach Billy Donovan, the Chicago Bulls announced Saturday.
Cheeks, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side, was on Donovan’s staff in Oklahoma City the past five seasons. The Bulls hired Donovan in September to replace the fired Jim Boylen.
A steady point guard who won a championship playing alongside Julius Erving and Moses Malone in Philadelphia, Cheeks spent most of his 15-year playing career with the 76ers. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.
Cheeks compiled a record of 305-315 as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Bulls also announced Saturday they have hired Josh Longstaff, John Bryant, Damian Cotter and Billy Schmidt as assistant coaches. Henry Domercant, Ronnie Burrell, Ty Abbott and Max Rothschild were added as player development coordinators.
College football
The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5, but without the usual ceremony held in New York City, and the finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve.
The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline for Heisman voters to submit their ballots is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.
Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.
The Tuesday night presentation ceremony on ESPN will originate from the network’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The finalists will appear via satellite.
Tennis
Italian player Jannik Sinner earned his maiden ATP title after beating Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the Sofia Open final on Saturday in Bulgaria.
At 19, Sinner became the youngest man to capture an ATP title in more than 12 years, after Kei Nishikori, then 18, in 2008 at Delray Beach. Sinner is the youngest player in the top 100, and will crack the top 40 for the first time in the rankings update on Monday.
Pospisil was also trying to win his maiden title but the Canadian lost a second final this year beside the Open Sud de France in February.
Horse racing
Jockey Joel Rosario earned his 3,000th career victory in a race at Aqueduct in New York.
The 35-year-old rider reached the plateau in Friday’s first race, guiding Hit the Woah to a 1¼-length victory. He rode his first winner in 2006 and has compiled at least 150 wins every year since 2007.
Rosario won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb and won the Belmont Stakes in 2014 and 2019. He has 13 Breeders’ Cup victories.
Obituary
Terry Duerod, a college basketball standout who played for Dick Vitale at Detroit in the 1970s before winning an NBA title with the Boston Celtics, has died. He was 64.
The school announced Duerod’s death Friday and said he’d been fighting Leukemia. Vitale said in that news release that he’d found out from Duerod’s wife about his death.
Duerod ranks sixth in school history with 1,690 points. In 1977 — Vitale’s last year coaching at the school — the Titans won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time. That was Duerod’s sophomore season. He played two more at Detroit after that, averaging 23.3 points a game as a senior and helping the team to another NCAA Tournament appearance.
Duerod was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the third round in 1979 and played 143 NBA games over four seasons with Detroit, Dallas, Boston and Golden State. He won a title with the Celtics in 1981.
Duerod also had a 27-year career as a firefighter in Detroit. He retired from that in 2016.
Golf
Former world No. 1 and two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn and her sister Moriya have tested positive for COVID-19 and have withdrawn from next week’s LPGA Tour event in Florida, the Pelican Women’s Championship.
The sisters said they contracted the disease earlier this week in the United States, but gave no further information.
Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the 2016 British Open and 2018 U.S. Women’s Open, said her condition is improving but she has lost her sense of taste and has difficulty breathing.
