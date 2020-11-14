Briefly: Bulls hire Chicago native Cheeks as assistant

Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.

The Tuesday night presentation ceremony on ESPN will originate from the network’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The finalists will appear via satellite.

Tennis

Italian player Jannik Sinner earned his maiden ATP title after beating Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in the Sofia Open final on Saturday in Bulgaria.

At 19, Sinner became the youngest man to capture an ATP title in more than 12 years, after Kei Nishikori, then 18, in 2008 at Delray Beach. Sinner is the youngest player in the top 100, and will crack the top 40 for the first time in the rankings update on Monday.

Pospisil was also trying to win his maiden title but the Canadian lost a second final this year beside the Open Sud de France in February.

Horse racing

Jockey Joel Rosario earned his 3,000th career victory in a race at Aqueduct in New York.