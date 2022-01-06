Briefly: Bucs officially release Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver while also contradicting the player's claim that he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury.

Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday's game against the New York Jets and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter.

The Bucs announced Brown's contract was terminated one day after the receiver broke his silence on the matter, alleging in a statement released by the player's attorney that Arians cut him on the spot because Brown declined to re-enter the game because he was too injured to continue playing.

Brown appeared in seven games this season, finishing with 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns. His streak of 144 consecutive games with at least one reception is the longest in the league among active players.

Basketball

Bucks general manager Jon Horst told ESPN on Wednesday night that the team will not be guaranteeing the contract of center DeMarcus Cousins and will waive him.

The NBA has a league-wide deadline on Friday to guarantee non-guaranteed contracts for the rest of the season.

Cousins has averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games for the Bucks. Cousins contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals on Wednesday night's 117-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Media

The New York Times Co. is buying sports news site The Athletic for $550 million, the latest move in its strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers as the newspaper print ads business fades.

It’s one of the Times’ largest-ever acquisitions. The company spent $1.1 billion on the Boston Globe in 1993 and $410 million for About.com in 2005, both of which it later sold for less.

Digital media outlets have been consolidating recently to help them compete for online ad revenue with tech giants like Google and Facebook. German media conglomerate Axel Springer bought Politico; Vox Media is buying Group Nine Media, owner of Thrillist and animals site The Dodo; BuzzFeed bought HuffPost.

The Athletic covers national and local sports — more than 200 teams, according to the Times. It was founded in 2016 and is aimed at sports fans willing to pay for stories. It has 1.2 million subscribers. Its website says it has over 400 editorial employees, making it a major acquisition for The Times, which has more than 2,000 editorial employees.

The deal is expected to close in the current quarter.

Tennis

Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was confined to an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world awaited a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this month.

Djokovic, a vocal skeptic of vaccines, had traveled to Australia after Victoria state authorities granted him a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination requirements. But when he arrived late Wednesday, the Australian Border Force rejected his exemption as invalid and barred him from entering the country.

A court hearing on his bid to stave off deportation was set for Monday, while the 34-year-old Serb and defending Australian Open champion was forced to wait it out in Melbourne at a secure hotel used by immigration officials to house asylum seekers and refugees.

The tournament begins on Jan. 17. Djokovic is hoping to overtake rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the record books and win his 21st Grand Slam singles title, the most by any player in men's tennis.

Djokovic's securing of an exemption so that he could play triggered an uproar and allegations of special treatment in Australia, where people spent months in lockdown and endured harsh travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic.

After his long-haul flight, the tennis star spent the night trying to convince authorities he had the necessary documentation, to no avail.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the athlete's visa was canceled after border officials reviewed Djokovic’s medical exemption and looked at "the integrity and the evidence behind it.”

The grounds on which he was granted an exemption were not immediately disclosed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.