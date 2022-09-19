Briefly: Bucs' Evans suspended one-game

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game for his role in a scuffle that resulted in him and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the Buccaneers-Saints game.

The NFL said Monday that Evans violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules by knocking Lattimore to the ground when the Buccaneers star intervened in a confrontation that initially involved Lattimore and Bucs teammates Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.

Evans, who can appeal the decision, was suspended for next Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.

It’s not the first suspension of Evans’ career. The other, a one-game ban in 2017, also involved Evans knocking Lattimore to the ground during a Bucs-Saints matchup at the Superdome.

The suspension figures to leave the Bucs shorthanded at receiver against the Packers, especially considering Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) are nursing injuries that kept them from playing last week.

• Trey Lance underwent season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle Monday, leaving the San Francisco 49ers to go ahead with the rest of the 2022 season with former starter Jimmy Garoppolo back in the helm.

Lance got hurt in the first quarter of San Francisco's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday when he kept the ball on a run play up the middle.

The Niners said Lance had surgery Monday to repair a broken bone and ligament disruption. Team physician Dr. Tim McAdams said he's confident Lance will recover completely in time for a full return next season.

But for now, the Niners (1-1) are in Garoppolo's hands and they feel very fortunate they were able to keep their former starter on a reduced contract this season in case something happened to Lance.

San Francisco planned to trade Garoppolo this offseason, but was unable to after he underwent shoulder surgery in March.

Instead of the nonguaranteed $24.2 million base salary Garoppolo was owed this season, he will get a $6.5 million fully guaranteed base salary, $500,000 in roster bonuses and the chance to make nearly $9 million more in playing time bonuses.

Garoppolo made $350,000 in bonuses Sunday for playing at least 25% of the snaps and the Niners winning the game.

• Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.

Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand.

Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempt to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”

Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby will return from the injured list to start a bullpen game Tuesday night against the New York Mets.

Ashby went on the 15-day IL on Aug. 22 with left shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to two days earlier.

Ashby is 2-10 with a 4.58 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 96⅓ innings. He gave up six runs over five innings at the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 19.

Golf

British Open champion Cameron Smith made his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf pay off Sunday when he closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.

Smith was only briefly threatened in the third and final round. One of the key moments was a 10-foot par putt on the 13th hole, and neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could do enough to catch him.

Smith won $4 million from the $20 million purse for individual play.

Johnson (70) and Uihlein (69) each made birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Rich Harvest Farms and tied for second, each earning $1,812,500.