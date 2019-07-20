The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly signed free agent guard Kyle Korver to a one-year, $2.6 million deal.
Korver's agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, told ESPN about the signing.
Korver reportedly labored over a decision between the Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, but his history and relationship with coach Mike Budenholzer played a significant role in his ultimate choice, ESPN said.
The 38-year-old Korver played three-plus seasons under Budenholzer in Atlanta and was an All-Star there in 2015.
The Phoenix Suns, who waived Korver earlier this month, will receive a $559,000 set-off on the $3.4 million they owe him.
The most pursued player left on the market, Korver has been one of the most accurate 3-point shooters of his generation, shooting 43 percent in his 16-year NBA career and leading the league in 3-point accuracy four times. He has played in 135 career playoff games.
He joins a Bucks roster that returns the core of an Eastern Conference finalist that had the NBA's best regular-season record at 60-22. Despite the loss of Malcolm Brogdon to the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee was able to sign guards Wesley Matthews and Korver in free agency.
Korver started his career with the 76ers in 2003 as a second-round pick and also had stops in Utah, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland. Korver was traded twice in the offseason – to Memphis and Phoenix – before he was waived.
Cycling
The first super-tough 6,500-foot climb of the Tour de France proved to be no obstacle for Julian Alaphilippe, the race leader who kept his yellow jersey while defending champion Geraint Thomas struggled up the Tourmalet pass and lost time on Saturday.
Thibaut Pinot won Stage 14 up the legendary ascent in the Pyrenees, making amends for a disaster on Stage 10, when he lost lots of time.
Thomas cracked on the final inclines to the top of the pass and couldn't stay with Pinot and Alaphilippe, who increasingly appears to be justifying French hopes that he could become France's first Tour winner since 1985.
Auto racing
Brad Keselowski topped qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday for Sunday's NASCAR Cup race – his first Cup race pole since 2017.
Keselowski turned a fast lap of 136.384 mph in his Ford to edge Kyle Busch, who briefly held the top speed Friday before Keselowski bumped him from the top.
Busch was second at 136.311 mph, just ahead of older brother, Kurt. Kurt Busch is coming off his first victory of the season after edging Kyle last weekend at Kentucky Motor Speedway.
Keselowski, who has won three races this season, won at New Hampshire in 2014.
Hockey
The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million contract with Brock McGinn and avoided arbitration.
In the deal announced Saturday, the 25-year-old forward will earn $1.9 million next year and $2.3 million for the 2020-21 season.
McGinn had 10 goals and 16 assists last year in the regular season, then two goals and four assists during Carolina's playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals.
Boxing
Doctors say boxer Maxim Dadashev had surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain after collapsing outside the ring after losing a match.
Doctors told reporters early Saturday morning that the Russian-born boxer had surgery in a procedure that took about two hours.
Dadashev collapsed after a loss to undefeated Subriel Matias in their 140-pound bout at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill. Trainor James McGirt stopped the fight before the 12th-round bell.
