Briefly: Bucks making moves for Williams

The Milwaukee Bucks are clearing the way to sign forward Marvin Williams, as soon as Monday, by waiving Dragan Bender, according to reports.
Williams’ buyout is complete with the Charlotte Hornets and he will be waived as soon as Saturday. He will clear waivers with the remainder of his $15 million expiring salary and become an unrestricted free agent.
Williams will sign with the Bucks on the veterans’ prorated minimum worth $956,000, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.
Williams’ ability to defend multiple positions, shoot 3-pointers (36.2% in his career) and deliver character to a locker room makes him a coveted player on the buyout market.
Williams, 33, has played with Charlotte since 2014, and his career includes stops with Utah (2012-14) and Atlanta (2005-12). The 15-year veteran has averaged 25 minutes per game in 49 career playoff appearances, last reaching the postseason with Charlotte in 2016.
He was a starter for the Hornets until this season, when he has made just one start in 41 games played. He has career averages of 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 1,055 games.
Bender, 22, has appeared in seven games for the Bucks this season and is averaging 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds.
Golf
Ayean Cho shot a 2-under 70 on a difficult day for scoring to take a one-stroke lead over Madelene Sagstrom after three rounds of the LPGA’s Vic Open.
Choi had a three-round total of 12-under 205. Canada’s Alena Sharp was in third, two strokes behind Cho after a 70.
- Jason Day received a warm reminder on Friday at Pebble Beach how good it feels to hit shots the way he wants, make a bunch of putts and see his name high on the leaderboard.
Day made two long birdie putts across the green, holed a 40-yard wedge for eagle on the dangerous par-5 14th, made a couple of big par saves and moved into contention with an 8-under 64 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.
He was two shots behind Nick Taylor of Canada, who birdied four of his last five holes at Pebble Beach for a 66 to take his first 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour. Taylor was at 14-under 129.
Edgerton native Steve Stricker shot a 68 on Friday and has a 142.
Track & field
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke the men’s world record on Saturday in Poland.
Duplantis jumped 20 feet, 2.9 inches at the indoor meet in Torun, beating by one centimeter the record set by France’s Renaud Lavillenie in 2014.
The record needs to be officially ratified by World Athletics, which doesn’t approve records until it receives confirmation of a clean doping test from the event.
Skiing
Viktoria Rebensburg mastered the Kandahar course in Germany on Saturday for her first career win in a women’s World Cup downhill.
Rebensburg had a near-flawless run to beat Federica Brignone by 0.61 seconds.
The Italian’s third straight podium finish in a downhill helped her close the gap on leader Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings to 190 points. The American three-time overall champion is taking a break from ski racing since the death of her father, Jeff Shiffrin, last week.
Soccer
Samantha Mewis’ goal on a blistering free kick in the second half against Mexico left no doubt that the United States was on its way to the Olympics.
Mewis scored twice and the U.S. national team secured its place in Tokyo this summer with a 4-0 semifinal victory Friday night in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament at Carson, Calif.
Rose Lavelle and Christen Press also scored for the United States, which extended its unbeaten streak to 27 games.