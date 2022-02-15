Briefly: Bucks looking for depth, add Bembry

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly close to signing free agent guard DeAndre' Bembry for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to sources on Tuesday, Bembry was traveling to Milwaukee to finalize a deal as early as Wednesday.

The Nets waived Bembry after needing a roster spot to complete the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. Bembry averaged 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds, including 57% shooting and 41.7% from 3-point range, while averaging nearly 20 minutes per game for Brooklyn.

The arrival of Bembry would leave the Bucks with two remaining roster spots.

The Bucks are currently without Pat Connaughton for a month following hand surgery and have been without guard George Hill due to a neck injury.

Football

An estimated 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Telemundo, up from 2021 and capping a stirring playoff schedule for the NFL.

Last year's game had a television audience of 95.2 million, the lowest since 2006. Nielsen last year increased its original estimate of 92 million, saying it had undercounted the amount of people who watched the game outside of their home.

NBC said another 11.2 million people streamed this year's game, putting the total audience at 112.3 million people.

• Former Miami coach Al Golden is joining Notre Dame after a stint in the NFL to become defensive coordinator under new Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Golden had reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal were still being finalized and approved.

ESPN first reported Notre Dame was targeting Golden to be defensive coordinator.

Golden went 32-25 in four-plus seasons as Miami’s head coach from 2011-15. He was fired seven games into his final season.

• Baylor coach Dave Aranda has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season after leading the Bears to a Big 12 championship and a school-record 12 wins capped by a Sugar Bowl victory on New Year's Day.

The school announced the extension Tuesday, two months after athletic director Mack Rhoades had said there was a verbal agreement to amend the coach's contract. The private school does not disclose specific contract terms.

Aranda is 14-9 in his two seasons at Baylor, where he is a head coach for the first time. The 45-year-old Aranda was coming off an undefeated national championship as LSU's defensive coordinator when he got a six-year contract in January 2020 after Matt Rhule left the Bears to become coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

Hockey

The Seattle Kraken say they will make NHL history during Thursday night’s game against Winnipeg when play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh and analyst JT Brown team up to form the first all-Black television broadcast crew to call an NHL game.

Fitzhugh and Brown will appear on ROOT Sports Northwest. Fitzhugh is Seattle’s radio play-by-play announcer but will be moving over to the television side for one night while regular TV announcer John Forslund works the national broadcasts for Vegas and Colorado on TNT.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.

Speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is not vaccinated and added that missing the next two majors, where he is the defending champion, and other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay.”

“I understand the consequences of my decision,” Djokovic said. “I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.”

Asked if he would be prepared to miss the French Open in May, he said: “That is the price that I am willing to pay.”

Also asked if would be ready to skip Wimbledon, he added: “Yes.”

“Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," he said.

Djokovic has won the French Open twice, including in 2021, and has six Wimbledon titles, including the last three.

