Briefly: Bucks' Horst gets contract extension

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst has signed a multi-year contract extension after helping Milwaukee win its first NBA title in a half-century.
The move comes less than two months after the Bucks signed coach Mike Budenholzer to an extension. Milwaukee won the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns in six games to win its first championship since 1971.
Horst has worked as Milwaukee’s general manager since 2017. His notable moves have included the hiring of Budenholzer in 2018 and the acquisition of guard Jrue Holiday last year.
He was named the NBA’s executive of the year in 2019.
Horst is entering his 14th season with the Bucks. He arrived in Milwaukee as director of basketball operations in 2008 before eventually getting promoted to general manager.
- Dawn Staley and South Carolina have agreed to a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season.
The school’s Board of Trustees approved the deal worth $22.4 million on Friday to keep the national championship coach with the Gamecocks through the 2027-28 season.
The school said in a statement the new deal makes Staley the highest-paid Black coach in women’s basketball and one of the highest paid coaches in the sport.
Baseball
The Chicago Cubs hired Carter Hawkins as general manager, dipping into Cleveland’s front office in an effort to bolster their own player development system.
The 37-year-old Hawkins spent 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as an assistant general manager. He also supervised the team’s player development department.
While Chicago has struggled when it comes to turning its pitching prospects into successful major leaguers, Cleveland has flourished.
It selected Shane Bieber in the fourth round of the 2016 amateur draft, and the right-hander won the AL Cy Young Award last year. Aaron Civale, a third-rounder in 2016, went 12-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 21 starts this season. Zach Plesac and Triston McKenzie also have had some positive moments.
The Cubs plan to formally introduce Hawkins as the franchise’s 16th general manager at a news conference on Monday.
Golf
Robert Streb went from making putts to wondering if he would ever miss Thursday in the CJ Cup at Summit in Las Vegas. It led to his best start to any tournament and his lowest score on the PGA Tour.
And on this day at The Summit Club, his 11-under 61 was only good for a one-shot lead.
A world-class field lit up a very pretty and mostly defenseless golf course. The result was the lowest average score — 68.95 — for the opening round on the PGA Tour all year.
Streb had 10 birdies and an eagle and led by one shot over Keith Mitchell, who had more birdies than pars in matching his low round with a 62. Harry Higgs was at 64, while the group at 65 included Sergio Garcia and Viktor Hovland.
But while low scores were plentiful — 25 players at 67 or lower — so was trouble if anything left the emerald green fairways.
Tennis
Cameron Norrie routed 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in California and extend the best season of his career.
Norrie needed just 73 minutes to dismantle Schwartzman, who finally held serve to open the second set, drawing cheers from the small crowd at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where attendance has been capped at well below capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic.
No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur advanced to the semifinals with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit that will move the 27-year-old Tunisian into the world’s top 10 for the first time next week.
Angelique Kerber, the 2019 runner-up and highest remaining seed at No. 10, lost to 21st-seeded Paula Badosa 6-4, 7-5.
Badosa beat 15th-seeded Coco Gauff in three sets and No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets on her way to playing Jabeur in the semifinals on Friday. The other semi pits Victoria Azarenka against Jelena Ostapenko.
Track & field
The husband of Olympic runner Agnes Tirop has been arrested and will be charged with her murder after Kenyan police launched a nationwide manhunt and found him in the coastal city of Mombasa trying to flee the country, authorities said.
Ibrahim Rotich was arrested just before 9 p.m. Thursday, police said, but only after crashing his vehicle into a truck in a car chase with police and escaping a first attempt by officers to apprehend him about 285 miles from Mombasa. He was finally arrested hours later in the eastern city.
Rotich was detained a day after Tirop, a two-time world championship bronze medalist, was found stabbed to death at her home in the western town of Iten, more than 500 miles from Mombasa on the other side of the country. The 25-year-old Tirop’s body was found in a pool of blood with stab wounds in the abdomen, police said.