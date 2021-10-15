Briefly: Bucks' Horst gets contract extension

A world-class field lit up a very pretty and mostly defenseless golf course. The result was the lowest average score — 68.95 — for the opening round on the PGA Tour all year.

Streb had 10 birdies and an eagle and led by one shot over Keith Mitchell, who had more birdies than pars in matching his low round with a 62. Harry Higgs was at 64, while the group at 65 included Sergio Garcia and Viktor Hovland.

But while low scores were plentiful — 25 players at 67 or lower — so was trouble if anything left the emerald green fairways.

Tennis

Cameron Norrie routed 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in California and extend the best season of his career.

Norrie needed just 73 minutes to dismantle Schwartzman, who finally held serve to open the second set, drawing cheers from the small crowd at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where attendance has been capped at well below capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur advanced to the semifinals with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit that will move the 27-year-old Tunisian into the world’s top 10 for the first time next week.