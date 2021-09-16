Briefly: Bucks hire Byington for TV play-by-play

Ben Tomkunas, 25, caught the 21.3-pound fish late at night in Coventry on Aug. 21. It was longer than 3 feet.

Connecticut Fish and Wildlife confirmed in a Facebook post that the catch was a white catfish and that it easily broke the previous state record for the species of 12.7 pounds.

The International Game Fish Association has recorded the world record for a white catfish catch to be 19.3 pounds for a fish caught in 2005 in California.

White catfish are one of several species of catfish in Connecticut, and officials said they scrutinized this catch to confirm it was not a channel catfish, which are generally larger. Other species of catfish, like blue catfish or catfish found in Asia, can dwarf the white catfish.

Auto racing

Sebastian Vettel will drive for Aston Martin next year after the Formula One team extended his contract by one year.

The four-time F1 champion joined Aston Martin this season on a one-year deal after losing his seat at Ferrari, where he sealed the last of his 53 F1 wins in 2019.

Vettel is in 12th place in the drivers’ standings with one podium position after finishing second at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June. He placed fifth at the Monaco GP and the Belgian GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0