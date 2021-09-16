Briefly: Bucks hire Byington for TV play-by-play

Lisa Byington is making history as the Milwaukee Bucks’ new play-by-play voice on their television broadcasts.
The Bucks said Byington is the first woman to work as a full-time television play-by-play announcer for any major men’s professional sports team.
Byington replaces Jim Paschke, who retired after 35 seasons as the team’s main television play-by-play broadcaster.
Earlier this year, Byington became the first female play-by-play broadcaster for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. She was a men’s and women’s soccer play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports in the 2021 Olympics and also did play-by-play for the Women’s World Cup on Fox in 2019.
The Bucks’ broadcast crew also includes Marques Johnson and Steve Novak as analysts and Zora Stephenson as a sideline reporter. Last season, Stephenson became the first woman to work as a play-by-play announcer for the Bucks when she filled in for Paschke for one game.
Byington worked as a sideline reporter for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on CBS and Turner Sports from 2017-19. She also has been a play-by-play broadcaster on NBA and WNBA games.
- Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo was in Greece for a meeting with the country’s prime minister Thursday and a special ceremony to bestow Greek citizenship on his mother Veronica and younger brother Alex.
Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to the NBA championship in July, attended the ceremony at the official residence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, the son of Nigerian immigrants. He was granted Greek citizenship in 2013, allowing him to travel to the United States and join the Bucks later that year.
Hockey
The Buffalo Sabres’ cross-border rivalry against the Toronto Maple Leafs is heading outdoors.
The Sabres are listed as the home team against the Maple Leafs in the NHL’s Heritage Classic, to be played at Tim Hortons Field, home of the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, on March 13.
Buffalo becomes the first U.S.-based team to compete in what will be the sixth Heritage Classic, which is part of the NHL’s outdoor series of games and traditionally set in Canada featuring matchups of Canadian teams.
The NHL had previously scheduled two outdoor games for the upcoming season. St. Louis will play at Minnesota in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, and Tampa Bay will play at Nashville on Feb. 26.
Fishing
A white catfish caught in Connecticut last month has smashed a state record and could also be a world record for the species.
Ben Tomkunas, 25, caught the 21.3-pound fish late at night in Coventry on Aug. 21. It was longer than 3 feet.
Connecticut Fish and Wildlife confirmed in a Facebook post that the catch was a white catfish and that it easily broke the previous state record for the species of 12.7 pounds.
The International Game Fish Association has recorded the world record for a white catfish catch to be 19.3 pounds for a fish caught in 2005 in California.
White catfish are one of several species of catfish in Connecticut, and officials said they scrutinized this catch to confirm it was not a channel catfish, which are generally larger. Other species of catfish, like blue catfish or catfish found in Asia, can dwarf the white catfish.
Auto racing
Sebastian Vettel will drive for Aston Martin next year after the Formula One team extended his contract by one year.
The four-time F1 champion joined Aston Martin this season on a one-year deal after losing his seat at Ferrari, where he sealed the last of his 53 F1 wins in 2019.
Vettel is in 12th place in the drivers’ standings with one podium position after finishing second at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June. He placed fifth at the Monaco GP and the Belgian GP.