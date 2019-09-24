The Milwaukee Bucks have been fined $50,000 by the NBA for comments their general manager made about offering Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax contract when eligible next summer, according to ESPN.
The league announced the fine Tuesday, saying the Bucks violated "league rules governing timing of discussions regarding future player contracts."
At a televised town hall on Sept. 12, GM Jon Horst said Antetokounmpo would be "offered a supermax extension" next summer. He qualified for a five-year, $247.3 million supermax extension next summer, the largest in NBA history, by earning All-NBA honors for the second consecutive season in 2018-19.
League rules dictate that team officials cannot commit to offering a player a supermax contract until a player has played seven seasons. Antetokounmpo just finished his sixth in the league.
Auto racing
Christopher Bell has been promoted to NASCAR's top series and will drive for Leavine Family Racing in 2020.
Leavine is an affiliate of Joe Gibbs Racing, which along with Toyota has Bell under contract. The logjam of drivers at the Cup level for Gibbs forced Bell to be farmed out to Leavine's single-car operation.
Leavine last month released Matt DiBenedetto from the seat, clearing the way for Bell to be promoted from the Xfinity Series. The 24-year-old is considered a rising star in NASCAR and has 15 victories through 68 starts in the Xfinity Series.
Bell has won seven times this season and leads the Xfinity standings after last week's playoffs opener.
Tennis
Andy Murray won his first tour-level match since January, beating American opponent Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in the Zhuhai Championships in China.
Murray, the former top-ranked player who had hip surgery in January, served 13 aces, won 80 percent of his service points and was not broken.
Murray lost to Sandgren at the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina in August in his second tour-level singles match since returning from the operation.
• Top-ranked Ash Barty came from a set down to beat Caroline Garcia of France 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the Wuhan Open in China.
Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova followed up her win in Zhengzhou last week by coming from a break down in both sets to beat American teenager Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3.
Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and third-ranked Elina Svitolina also advanced.
Soccer
New Balance is taking Liverpool to court in a bid to remain the European soccer champion's uniform supplier beyond their current contract.
The U.S. company's deal with Liverpool expires next year and Nike has made an offer to become the new sponsor of the English club.
New Balance said it has "matched the offer made by Nike" and is "eager and confident to maintain its sponsorship of Liverpool Football Club." There is reportedly a clause in the current deal which says New Balance can continue as supplier provided it matches offers of new bidders.
New Balance has been the uniform supplier to Liverpool since 2011. The current deal is worth a reported $56 million per season.
