The Milwaukee Bucks could be on this season’s Christmas Day slate of games, according to reports.
This slate of games is generally known as one of the premier days of the season. According to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Bucks will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The Bucks haven’t played a Christmas Day game since 1977, when they beat the Kansas City Kings 131-122.
Select national TV games are expected to be announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Obituary
The Chicago Blackhawks lost one of the most revered figures in franchise history when Stan Mikita died Tuesday. The former captain, who helped Chicago to the 1961 Stanley Cup title, was 78.
Mikita’s family announced his death in a statement released by the team. No further details were provided, but he had been in poor health after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia — a progressive disease that causes problems with thinking, movement, behavior and mood.
Mikita spent his entire career with Chicago, beginning with his NHL debut in 1959 and running through his retirement after playing 17 games in the 1979-80 season. He is the Blackhawks’ career leader for assists (926), points (1,467) and games played (1,394), and is second to Hull with 541 goals.
Mikita remains the only NHL player in history to win the Art Ross (scoring champion), Hart (MVP) and Lady Byng (sportsmanship) trophies in the same season, and he accomplished the feat in consecutive years in 1967 and 1968. He became the first player to have his jersey retired by the Blackhawks in 1980, and was inducted into the hockey Hall of Fame three years later.
Golf
Legends Jack Nicklaus and Andy North will be teeing it up in Sioux Falls next month.
Nicklaus, North and two others who have yet to be named are scheduled to take part in a nine-hole exhibition match on Saturday, Sept. 22.
The EMC Legends Series event is linked to the Sanford International, the PGA Champions Tour event in Sioux Falls that weekend. The tournament at the Minnehaha Country Club has a $1.8 million purse.
Basketball
For the first time in WNBA history, a team has forfeited a game.
The league ruled that Las Vegas will get a loss for its game against Washington that was canceled when the Aces players decided not to play because of concerns about their health and safety after 26 hours of travel.
The Aces needed more than a day to get to Washington from Las Vegas because of flight delays and cancellations Friday.
By the time the team reached its hotel it was 3:45 p.m. — about four hours before the scheduled tip.
The Aces players talked things over and spoke by phone with the union Friday. They called the league to say they did not want to play.
The league said it “worked extensively” with both teams to find a “workable solution.” The WNBA added it delayed the start of the game until 8 p.m. to give the Aces as much time as possible after their arrival.
Soccer
ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast Serie A games as part of a multi-year rights agreement with the top Italian league.
More than 340 games will be available on ESPN+, ESPN’s streaming service that was launched in April.
ESPN will broadcast a Serie A match each week, and additional games will be shown on ESPN2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.
Running
Kenyan marathon runner Samuel Kalalei has tested positive for EPO, another athlete from the East African nation to be suspended for doping.
Kalalei has been provisionally suspended from all competition. The 23-year-old Kalalei won the Athens Marathon in November.
He is the second Kenyan doping case to be confirmed by the AIU in the last week after former Commonwealth Games 10,000-meter champion Lucy Wangui was suspended for a positive test for morphine.
