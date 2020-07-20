Briefly: Buck's Connaughton tests positive

Milwaukee Bucks reserve guard Pat Connaughton has tested positive for the coronavirus and is not in Orlando with the team.
Positive tests in the traveling party had caused the Bucks to shut down their practice facility four days ahead of traveling to Orlando.
Connaughton, 27, has appeared in 61 games for Milwaukee this season. He is averaging 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Guard Eric Bledsoe, who tested positive for COVID-19, is also not with the team.
The Bucks open their NBA restart on July 31 against the Boston Celtics.
Baseball
The Atlanta Braves have removed a “Chop On” sign that sat near an entrance to Truist Park and are still considering their stance on the fans' tomahawk chop chant.
The removal of the wooden sign came as the team changed its slogan from “Chop On” to “For The A” for the 2020 season.
A new slogan is customary marketing strategy, but the team's stance on the chant has been watched closely since last year's NL Division Series.
The Braves said they would continue to examine the chant after the 2019 season, a process that continues.
Since there will be no fans at Braves' home games for at least the start of the pandemic-delayed 60-game season, the team may feel no urgency to release a new policy on the chant.
College football
Preseason accolades continue to come the way of University of Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Sanborn on Monday was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award — given annually to the nation’s top linebacker — his third national award watch list this month after being named to the Bednarik (top college defensive player) and Lott IMPACT Trophy (best college defensive player) watch lists.
Even sweeter for the Badgers junior was that his brother and UW 2021 recruit Bryan Sanborn was named to the award’s high school watch list.
Jack Sanborn led the Badgers with 80 total tackles last season, which included nine tackles for loss and 5½ sacks. He also was tied with safety Eric Burrell for the team lead with three interceptions. Sanborn started all 14 games and had a team-best eight tackles in the Rose Bowl loss to Oregon.
His breakout sophomore campaign caught the eye of NFL evaluators, and he’s considered one of the top inside linebacker prospects in the 2021 draft class, should he choose to forgo his senior season at UW.
Soccer
The prestigious Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the soccer season.
Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the first one in 1956. Lionel Messi has won it a record six times — one more than longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
The magazine started giving out a women's award in 2018, but that has also been put on hold.
Olympics
A 60,000-square foot museum that will include a first-of-its-kind tribute to the 1980 U.S. Olympic team is scheduled to open July 30 in Colorado Springs after a three-year construction project.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will feature 12 galleries that include exhibits on athlete training, the Summer and Winter Games and the USOPC Hall of Fame.
The project was conceived in 2012, as Olympic leaders looked to establish the first full-fledged Olympic museum in the United States. The Olympic Training Center, located a few miles from the museum in downtown Colorado Springs, draws more than 130,000 visitors a year but had limited exhibit space.
Hockey
New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended by the NHL for the first two games of the team’s preliminary-round series against Carolina because of an illegal check that injured Colorado forward Joonas Donskoi in March.
The league’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday, four months after holding a hearing with Lemieux. The NHL waited until return to play guidelines were in place before making a ruling.
The suspension means Lemieux will miss the first two games of the Rangers' best-of-five series against Carolina, which opens in Toronto on Aug. 1. He will be eligible to play in New York's exhibition game against the New York Islanders on July 29.
