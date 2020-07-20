Briefly: Buck's Connaughton tests positive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Milwaukee Bucks reserve guard Pat Connaughton has tested positive for the coronavirus and is not in Orlando with the team.

Positive tests in the traveling party had caused the Bucks to shut down their practice facility four days ahead of traveling to Orlando.

Connaughton, 27, has appeared in 61 games for Milwaukee this season. He is averaging 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Guard Eric Bledsoe, who tested positive for COVID-19, is also not with the team.

The Bucks open their NBA restart on July 31 against the Boston Celtics.

Baseball

The Atlanta Braves have removed a “Chop On” sign that sat near an entrance to Truist Park and are still considering their stance on the fans' tomahawk chop chant.

The removal of the wooden sign came as the team changed its slogan from “Chop On” to “For The A” for the 2020 season.

A new slogan is customary marketing strategy, but the team's stance on the chant has been watched closely since last year's NL Division Series.

The Braves said they would continue to examine the chant after the 2019 season, a process that continues.