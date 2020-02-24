Briefly: Bucks clinch spot in playoffs
0 comments
Briefly

Briefly: Bucks clinch spot in playoffs

  • 0

The Milwaukee Bucks have a spot in the postseason, only a week after the All-Star Game.

The Bucks became the first team in the NBA to clinch a berth Sunday after Washington lost to Chicago.

The Wizards are in ninth place in an Eastern Conference that the Bucks have been running away with for months.

Milwaukee is 48-8, on pace to join the Golden State Warriors (2015-16) and Chicago Bulls (1995-96) as the only teams in NBA history to win 70 games.

The Bucks clinched on an earlier date than the Warriors, but the NBA season also now starts slightly earlier. The postseason starts April 18.

Football

The Detroit Lions are bringing back veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Amendola had 62 receptions for 678 yards receiving with one touchdown last season in his first year with the Lions. The 34-year-old Amendola was just 12 yards receiving away from surpassing his career high set in 2010 with the St. Louis Rams.

The former Texas Tech standout made his NFL debut with the Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. He has 547 catches for 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Rams, New England, Miami and the Lions.

Auto racing

The adjustments to a major offseason overhaul at Team Penske continued Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where miscommunication between Joey Logano and his new crew chief led to a botched final pit stop.

Logano still won the Monster Energy Cup Pennzoil 400 for the second year in a row, winning a two-lap sprint to the finish that ended under caution.

Logano got a push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the restart with two laps remaining, then threw a block on William Byron to maintain his position out front that Logano called “the winning move.”

  • Chase Briscoe won the rain-delayed Xfinity Series race Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR was completed 50 of the 200 laps Saturday before rain washed out the event and pushed its conclusion to after the Cup race Sunday.

Briscoe had led 27 of the 50 laps Saturday, then resumed his domination in the conclusion. Austin Cindric was second for Team Penske and a 1-2 finish for Ford. Cindric led 41 laps.

Golf

Patrick Reed ran off three straight birdies to overtake a faltering Bryson DeChambeau, closing with a 4-under 67 on Sunday to win his second World Golf Championships title in Mexico.

Reed made it interesting in the end with a wild tee shot into the trees on the 18th hole, forcing him to chip back to the fairway. He had to two-putt from 35 feet for eighth victory of his PGA Tour career.

Everyone around Reed faltered — Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Erik van Rooyen. Reed played bogey-free until he only needed a bogey to win.

  • Viktor Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday to become the first Norwegian winner in PGA Tour history.

Hovland chipped in for eagle on the par-5 15th and racing in a 30-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Josh Teater.

The 22-year-old former Oklahoma State star shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 20-under 268. Teater closed with a 69 for a career-best second.

+2 
Danny Amendola mug

Amendola
+2 
Joey Logano 2019 h/s

Logano
+2 
Patrick Reed mug

Reed
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included
Local News

Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday the later bar time would be great for the state's economy and give Democrats, who he says are “clearly out of touch with reality,” a chance to grab a drink after they return to their hotels late at night.

Vos took particular aim at Sanders, the Vermont senator who won Wisconsin in 2016 and is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential field this year. “There are a lot of people in the state, who once they hear him speak, are going to say ‘I need a drink,’” Vos said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News