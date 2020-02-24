Briefly: Bucks clinch spot in playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks have a spot in the postseason, only a week after the All-Star Game.
The Bucks became the first team in the NBA to clinch a berth Sunday after Washington lost to Chicago.
The Wizards are in ninth place in an Eastern Conference that the Bucks have been running away with for months.
Milwaukee is 48-8, on pace to join the Golden State Warriors (2015-16) and Chicago Bulls (1995-96) as the only teams in NBA history to win 70 games.
The Bucks clinched on an earlier date than the Warriors, but the NBA season also now starts slightly earlier. The postseason starts April 18.
Football
The Detroit Lions are bringing back veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola.
Amendola had 62 receptions for 678 yards receiving with one touchdown last season in his first year with the Lions. The 34-year-old Amendola was just 12 yards receiving away from surpassing his career high set in 2010 with the St. Louis Rams.
The former Texas Tech standout made his NFL debut with the Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. He has 547 catches for 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Rams, New England, Miami and the Lions.
Auto racing
The adjustments to a major offseason overhaul at Team Penske continued Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where miscommunication between Joey Logano and his new crew chief led to a botched final pit stop.
Logano still won the Monster Energy Cup Pennzoil 400 for the second year in a row, winning a two-lap sprint to the finish that ended under caution.
Logano got a push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the restart with two laps remaining, then threw a block on William Byron to maintain his position out front that Logano called “the winning move.”
- Chase Briscoe won the rain-delayed Xfinity Series race Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR was completed 50 of the 200 laps Saturday before rain washed out the event and pushed its conclusion to after the Cup race Sunday.
Briscoe had led 27 of the 50 laps Saturday, then resumed his domination in the conclusion. Austin Cindric was second for Team Penske and a 1-2 finish for Ford. Cindric led 41 laps.
Golf
Patrick Reed ran off three straight birdies to overtake a faltering Bryson DeChambeau, closing with a 4-under 67 on Sunday to win his second World Golf Championships title in Mexico.
Reed made it interesting in the end with a wild tee shot into the trees on the 18th hole, forcing him to chip back to the fairway. He had to two-putt from 35 feet for eighth victory of his PGA Tour career.
Everyone around Reed faltered — Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Erik van Rooyen. Reed played bogey-free until he only needed a bogey to win.
- Viktor Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday to become the first Norwegian winner in PGA Tour history.
Hovland chipped in for eagle on the par-5 15th and racing in a 30-footer for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Josh Teater.
The 22-year-old former Oklahoma State star shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 20-under 268. Teater closed with a 69 for a career-best second.