Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks put on a smashing opening-night performance at their new arena.
Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and the Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 116-82 on Wednesday night in the first game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Bucks had the look of contenders under new coach Mike Budenholzer, scoring 63 points in the first half of their preseason opener and leading by as many as 34 points.
Their new arena opened in August and the Bucks looked right at home there against the Bulls, overwhelming them on the backboards with a 64-43 rebound advantage.
Eric Bledsoe added 16 points, Khris Middleton scored 15 and Pat Connaughton had 12 points on four 3-pointers. First-rounder Donte DiVincenzo scored just two points on 1-of-9 shooting but grabbed seven boards in 19 minutes.
For the Bulls, Bobby Portis led Chicago with 17 points and Kris Dunn added 10. Jabari Parker was 1 of 12 from the field and scored two points in his return to Milwaukee, where the Bucks' former No. 2 pick played his first four seasons.
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo denied the accusations of rape against him, saying Wednesday that he had a "clear conscience" as he awaits the conclusions of an investigation.
The 33-year-old Ronaldo has been accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga. She has said the soccer great raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit in Nevada last week seeking monetary damages from Ronaldo, according to lawyer Larissa Drohobyczer. The Associated Press does not typically identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Drohobyczer said Mayorga gave permission for her name to be used.
The civil lawsuit filed in state court in Las Vegas alleges Ronaldo raped Mayorga, who was then 24, in his penthouse suite at a Las Vegas hotel and hired a team of what the document called "fixers" to shape a monetary settlement, obstruct a police criminal investigation and trick Mayorga into taking $375,000 to keep quiet.
Hockey
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was banned 20 games for a blindside hit to the head of an opponent during a preseason game, the latest and most severe punishment in what the league called an "unprecedented" series of suspensions for the physical player.
Wilson's fourth ban in less than 13 months will cost him nearly a quarter of the 82-game regular season — only five NHL players have been suspended longer for on-ice play — and $1.26 million in salary.
The right winger, who plays on Washington's top line with captain Alex Ovechkin, was ejected for the hit on St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist in the second period of the teams' exhibition game on Sunday. Wilson had an in-person hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety in New York on Wednesday.
Tennis
Juan Martin del Potro qualified for the ATP Finals for the fifth time by beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the China Open.
Del Potro, who reached the U.S. Open final this year, last qualified for the season-ending tournament for the top eight players in the world in 2013.
Del Potro will next meet Filip Krajinovic in the quarterfinals in Beijing. Krajinovic defeated Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Also, third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov was beaten by Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Lajovic will next face fifth-seeded Kyle Edmund, who defeated qualifier Matteo Berrettini 7-5, 6-7 (2), 7-5.
In women's play, Karolina Pliskova advanced to the third round for the third consecutive year by beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 6-4. Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki earned the final spot in the third round with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Petra Martic.
Swimming
Harvard University's diving coach has been accused of soliciting female athletes at an Indiana diving camp for nude photos and sending them nude photos of himself.
Chris Heaton is among the instructors described in a class-action suit filed Sunday in Indianapolis federal court against USA Diving, the sport's governing body.
Harvard officials placed Heaton on leave Tuesday. Harvard spokeswoman Rachel Dane said the university wasn't aware of the allegations when it hired Heaton in August.
