Briefly: Bucks add guard Bryant to roster

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Elijah Bryant, who has spent the last two seasons playing with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.
Bryant, 26, averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 47% for Maccabi Tel Aviv this season. The 6-foot-5 guard played a total of 100 games with Maccabi Tel Aviv over two seasons.
He played 36 games with Hapoel Eilat of the Israel Super League in 2018-19.
Bryant was undrafted in 2018 after averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his junior season at BYU. He played four games and averaged 14.3 points and 23.3 minutes for a Bucks' summer league team in 2019.
Milwaukee's addition of Bryant comes a day after the Bucks announced they had requested waivers on forward Rodions Kurucs.
• The Golden State Warriors will sign guard and former Milwaukee Buck Gary Payton II this weekend to a contract for the rest of the season.
Payton, who impressed the Warriors with his defensive ability during a 20-game stint earlier in the season, will fill out the Warriors’ 15-man roster and be eligible for the playoffs.
After signing the first of two 10-day contracts in early April, Payton averaged 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 4.0 minutes in 10 appearances.
Auto racing
NASCAR has lifted its mask mandate for competitors when outdoors in the garage and pit areas starting this weekend at Dover International Speedway.
Masks will still be required when competitors are inside any buildings or team haulers, NASCAR said Thursday.
NASCAR says its focus is on encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and preventing indoor spread of COVID-19.
NASCAR last weekend had a soft re-opening of the garage area and allowed 350 fully vaccinated sponsors and guests into the competition footprint at Darlington Raceway. It was a trial run to set policy moving forward. The garage is closed at Dover this weekend but will be open to 550 sponsors and guests at Circuit of the Americas in Texas next week.
College
The Pac-12 hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be the conference's next commissioner, replacing Larry Scott with a person with a similar resume short on college sports experience.
The conference presidents conducted a secretive nearly four-month search that included speculation about some familiar names in college sports being considered, such as former NCAA executive and NFL quarterback Oliver Luck, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Texas AD Chris Del Conte.
Kliavkoff has been in his current role with MGM since 2018 and has extensive experience with professional sports leagues and digital properties. He has previously worked with Major League Baseball Advance Media and as the chief digital officer with NBC Universal Cable.
Soccer
The all-English Champions League final will be held in Porto with 12,000 fans from Chelsea and Manchester City.
The May 29 showpiece was moved from Istanbul to the 50,000-capacity Estádio do Dragão due to England imposing tougher pandemic travel restrictions on Turkey that would have prevented fans flying in.
The initial alternative had been to use Wembley Stadium in London, but talks with the British government stalled on Monday over being able to secure quarantine waivers for the guests and broadcasters required by UEFA to attend the game.
But Portugal is among the 12 territories that England is allowing people to return from without quarantine beginning next week. UEFA said 6,000 tickets to both Chelsea and City fans would go on sale on Thursday.
Last year's final, which was also moved from Istanbul to Portugal, was played without fans in Lisbon as Bayern Munich won.
Cycling
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder won the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour, and Attila Valter took the leader's pink jersey.
Mäder, who rides for Team Bahrain Victorious, was part of a quartet leading the race up the summit finish and the 24-year-old attacked with three kilometers remaining to cross the line 12 seconds ahead of his fellow escapees.
Egan Bernal was second, just ahead of Daniel Martin and Remco Evenepoel at the end of the sternest test yet of this year's Giro.
Valter took over the lead from Alessandro De Marchi. The Hungarian cyclist has an 11-second lead over Evenepoel and 16 seconds ahead of Bernal — two of the favorites for the overall win.
The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan with an individual time trial.