Briefly: Bucks add guard Bryant to roster

Kliavkoff has been in his current role with MGM since 2018 and has extensive experience with professional sports leagues and digital properties. He has previously worked with Major League Baseball Advance Media and as the chief digital officer with NBC Universal Cable.

Soccer

The all-English Champions League final will be held in Porto with 12,000 fans from Chelsea and Manchester City.

The May 29 showpiece was moved from Istanbul to the 50,000-capacity Estádio do Dragão due to England imposing tougher pandemic travel restrictions on Turkey that would have prevented fans flying in.

The initial alternative had been to use Wembley Stadium in London, but talks with the British government stalled on Monday over being able to secure quarantine waivers for the guests and broadcasters required by UEFA to attend the game.

But Portugal is among the 12 territories that England is allowing people to return from without quarantine beginning next week. UEFA said 6,000 tickets to both Chelsea and City fans would go on sale on Thursday.

Last year's final, which was also moved from Istanbul to Portugal, was played without fans in Lisbon as Bayern Munich won.

Cycling