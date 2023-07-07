The Milwaukee Bucks have added guard Malik Beasley and center Robin Lopez.

The Bucks officially announced the signings of Lopez on Friday and the addition of Beasley on Thursday. These accompany the returns of forward Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez, who could have left as free agents.

Beasley, 26, averaged a combined 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 25.8 minutes in 81 games with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers last season. The 6-foot-4 guard made 27 starts.

He holds career averages of 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.2% from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range over seven NBA seasons.

Robin Lopez, Brook’s twin brother, appeared in 35 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and averaged 3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 8.1 minutes. The 7-footer previously played for the Bucks in 2019-20.

Football

Northwestern suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay Friday following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program.

The school said an investigation led by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing. But investigators found there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it and report the conduct.

Fitzgerald started serving his suspension on Friday. He said in a statement he was “very disappointed” when he heard about the hazing allegations.

Investigators said the hazing often happened in the team's locker room and the activities might have begun at its longtime training camp home in Kenosha. Northwestern said Friday it will no longer hold camp in Kenosha and will have someone not affiliated with the program monitor the locker room.

Baseball

Owners of teams in two of the Oakland Athletics' former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas.

Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will serve on Major League Baseball's relocation committee, a person familiar with their appointment told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

They join Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio, picked last month by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to chair the relocation committee. That group will evaluate the team's application, define the new operating territory and television territory, then make a recommendation to Manfred and the eight-man executive council. The council formulates a recommendation to all 30 clubs, which must approve the move by at least three-quarters vote.

There has been no announced timetable for MLB to consider a relocation.

Oakland's lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season and the A's, who have the worst record, lowest attendance and smallest payroll in the major leagues, say they hope to move to a new ballpark in Las Vegas.

Cycling

It was not so long ago that Jasper Philipsen was nicknamed “Jasper Disaster.”

In the space of a week at the Tour de France, he has morphed into “Jasper The Master,” dominating the sprints with ease.

The Belgian rider secured a hat trick of stages on Friday by claiming yet another mass sprint in Bordeaux. Philipsen was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel then comfortably countered a move by veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish.

Biniam Girmay completed the stage podium, and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey.

Philipsen has won five mass sprints in a row on the Tour after claiming two stage wins last year.

After two grueling days of brutal climbing across the Pyrenees, the super flat 105-mile Stage 7 looked like the perfect occasion for the main contenders to enjoy a day off inside the peloton.

And they made the most of it to relax.

Vingegaard waved to TV cameras and blew kisses to fans, while second-placed Tadej Pogacar chatted with Van der Poel on the long sections across the Landes forest. On a very hot day in southwestern France, Van der Poel and Philipsen put ice cubes in their jerseys.

Saturday's hilly Stage 8 from Libourne to Limoges in central France could favor a breakaway before the fight resumes between Pogacar and Vingegaard during Sunday's ascent of the Puy de Dome.