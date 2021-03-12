Briefly: Buccaneers extend Brady's contract

Garcia fired a 7-under 65, capped off by a birdie-birdie-eagle finish for a two-shot lead over Brian Harman.

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, opened with a double bogey from the trees. He hit two in the water on the 18th and made a quadruple-bogey 8. He wound up with a 79, his worst score since his opening round at Royal Portrush in the 2019 British Open.

When darkness brought the first round to a halt — 21 players didn’t finish — there already were 13 scores of 80 or higher. That included Henrik Stenson with an 85, his highest score ever on the PGA Tour.

There were 22 scores of triple bogey or worse.

Rickie Fowler had three double bogeys in his round of 77. Dustin Johnson took double bogey on the par-5 11th and eagle on the par-5 16th in his round of 73. Jordan Spieth missed only two fairways and had to settle for a 70.

Tennis

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev made light work of reaching the Open 13 semifinals in brushing aside fifth-seeded Jannik Sinner 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in France.

The Australian Open runner-up has won 21 of his last 23 matches and will climb to second in the ATP rankings next week.

Medvedev is chasing a 10th career title and next faces qualifier Matthew Ebden, who at No. 287 became the lowest-ranked semifinalist in the tournament’s 28-year history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0