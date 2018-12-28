With their NFL franchise in better shape, Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are tackling soccer.
The Haslams have agreed to take over the Columbus Crew, guaranteeing the Major League Soccer team will not relocate.
Since October, the Haslams have been working with a group headed by former team doctor Peter Edwards to keep the Crew in Ohio while exploring the possibility of buying the team. On Friday, the sides announced an agreement, ending speculation about the team's uncertain future.
Before the Haslams became involved, there was a strong chance the Crew, one of the MLS' founding franchises, was moving to Austin, Texas. The MLS is expected to put an expansion team in Austin.
• Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has returned to the club to coach in its academy.
The 37-year-old, who played for Chelsea between 2003 and 2010, will work with various age groups, including the under-18s and development squad, while continuing to study for his coaching qualifications.
Former England international Cole, 37, who is now retired as a player, won the Premier League title on three occasions with Chelsea.
Baseball
Catcher Jonathan Lucroy has reportedly agreed to join the Los Angeles Angels.
Yahoo Sports reported the one-year, $3.35 million deal contains incentives that could raise the two-time All-Star's compensation to over $4 million.
The Angels will be Lucroy's fifth team in four seasons. He batted .241 with 51 RBIs in 126 games last year for the Oakland Athletics.
Lucroy played his first 5 ½ seasons with Milwaukee, and he appeared in the All-Star Game in 2014 and 2016 before getting traded to Texas in July 2016. He played briefly for the Rangers and Colorado before joining Oakland in March 2018.
Lucroy, a career .277 hitter, finished fourth in the NL MVP voting in 2014 when he batted .301 with 13 homers and 69 RBIs.
• Free-agent pitcher Matt Shoemaker has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Shoemaker went 2-2 with a 4.94 ERA in seven starts with the Los Angeles Angels last season. The right-hander has been hampered by right forearm injuries over the last two years.
Shoemaker, 32, made his major league debut in 2013 and spent his first six seasons with the Angels. He is 40-32 with a 3.93 ERA in 101 games, including 93 starts.
Skiing
Petra Vlhova became the first Slovakian winner of a women's World Cup giant slalom, benefiting from first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin's uncharacteristic second run which saw the Olympic champion drop to fifth at Semmering, Austria.
Vlhova buried her face in her hands after completing her final run and taking the lead in the race, before witnessing the top three racers from the first run fail to match her pace.
It was the fifth career win for the slalom specialist, whose previous best result in GS was seventh.
• Competing on home snow, Dominik Paris and Christof Innerhofer of Italy finished 1-2 in the physically demanding World Cup downhill on the Stelvio, Italy,course.
The festivities for the host nation were interrupted when Slovenian skier Klemen Kosi was airlifted by helicopter with suspected facial trauma to a local hospital after crashing. Kosi lost control toward the end of the course and tumbled through two layers of safety netting before coming to a stop.
Paris trailed Innerhofer on the upper section of the icy course but was faster at the bottom and finished 0.36 seconds ahead of his teammate. Beat Feuz, the Swiss racer who won the season-long World Cup downhill title last season, finished third, 0.52 behind.
Olympics
Shellie Pfohl is stepping down as CEO of the U.S. Center for SafeSport after helping the organization gain footing over a two-year period of slow-but-steady progress.
Pfohl started in November 2016, and the center opened in March 2017 to become the clearinghouse for all reports of sex abuse in U.S. Olympic sports.
The center has received more than 1,800 reports and declared nearly 300 individuals permanently ineligible.
Among Pfohl's biggest challenge has been hiring enough investigators to handle the all the cases, many of which poured in in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse revelations and the #Metoo movement.
