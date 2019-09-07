The Oakland Raiders released disgruntled star receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday before he ever played a game for the team.
Brown then turned aorund and agreed to a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $15 million, according to ESPN.
Brown is not eligible to play until Week 2 at the earliest, meaning he will miss New England’s opener Sunday night against his former team, the Steelers.
The Raiders dumped Brown after he requested his release.
Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown’s contract.
- One day before the season opener, Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones finally got his long-awaited contract extension, agreeing to a three-year, $66 million deal.
The extension is nearly fully guaranteed when he signs. It locks in Jones through the 2023 season and removes a potentially major headache for the Falcons before Sunday’s game at Minnesota.
Basketball
The MVP was good. The USA was better.
And the Antetokounmpo getting talked about most by the Americans when this much-anticipated World Cup matchup was over wasn’t Giannis — but rather Thanasis, the younger brother, who sent U.S. forward Harrison Barnes sprawling with an ill-advised foul from behind on a fast break in the final moments.
Barnes avoided injury, and the U.S. avoided defeat. Kemba Walker scored 15 points and handed out six assists, Donovan Mitchell scored 10 on his 23rd birthday and the U.S. beat Greece 69-53 to move on the cusp of qualifying for the quarterfinals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks, scored 15 points but sat out the fourth quarter in a move Greek officials said was made to rest him for the team’s last-ditch effort to make the quarterfinals on Monday. He didn’t make himself available for postgame comment, telling officials that he was too upset.
- Duke says an investigation has found no evidence that former basketball star Zion Williamson received improper benefits.
School spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said in a statement Saturday that a “thorough and objective” probe led by investigators outside the athletic department found “no evidence to support any allegation” that would have jeopardized Williamson’s eligibility.
Duke athletic director Kevin White said in April that the school would investigate after lawyer Michael Avenatti accused Nike Inc. of paying Williamson’s mother to persuade him to attend a college affiliated with the Beaverton, Oregon-based shoe company.
Golf
Home favorite Bernd Ritthammer rubbed out Robert MacIntyre’s four-stroke advantage to join the Scottish rookie for a share of the lead after the third day of the European Open at Hamburg.
The German, playing his 100th European Tour event, carded a 2-under 70 to join playing partner MacIntyre at the top on 9 under at the Green Eagle Golf Course.
Four-time Ryder Cup player Paul Casey is third, one shot behind the leaders, after a 3-under 69, while Spain’s Pablo Larrazábal and Austria’s Matthias Schwab are a further shot behind at 7 under.
Cycling
Irish cyclist Sam Bennett won a sprint finish to claim the flat 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while Primoz Roglic defended his lead of the grand tour.
Roglic avoided a crash near the end of the stage as the hard-charging peloton jockeyed for position to set up their sprinters. The pileup happened inside the final kilometers, meaning no riders were penalized for time lost due to the crash.
It was Bennett’s second win of this Vuelta after also claiming the third stage. Maximiliano Richeze crossed second two seconds later, in front of Tosh Van der Sande in third.
