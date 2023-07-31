Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field Monday with a left leg injury almost a year after he tore his right ACL at training camp.

There was no immediate word on the nature or extent of Patrick's injury, but it appeared to be a serious setback for the 29-year-old who was embarking on a comeback after missing all of last season.

Patrick was participating in a 7-on-7 drill with the Broncos in full pads for the first time and his left leg buckled as he pushed off to run a route. He yelled out in pain and threw his helmet as coach Sean Payton, quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Courtland Sutton were among the first to rush over to him.

He was helped onto a cart and taken inside the team's headquarters as the crowd of some 3,000 fans fell silent.

Patrick was the team's No. 1 receiver going into last season when he tore his right ACL in a noncontact drill on Aug. 2.

• Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missed Monday’s practice and could sit out again Tuesday after undergoing nose surgery.

Before practice, team officials announced the former Florida star had a procedure to correct his nasal septum. Richardson was the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

Indianapolis was expected to hold its first practice in full pads Monday. But Richardson, who started only one full season with his home state Gators, was not available. It’s unclear whether Richardson could miss even more time than this week’s first two workouts.

• Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer, the team's second-leading tackler last season, was not on the 120-man roster when the Cornhuskers opened practice Monday and his return was uncertain.

First-year coach Matt Rhule said he suspended Farmer indefinitely. Rhule didn't disclose the reason other than to say it had to do with a failure to adhere to team standards.

The previous coaching staff suspended Farmer for the game against Michigan last November after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Rhule also announced that wide receiver Josh Fleeks, a transfer from Baylor, reported “significantly” overweight Sunday and will be held out until he makes weight.

Brodie Tagaloa, who was expected to be in the defensive line rotation, probably is out for the season because of injuries sustained in a car accident two weeks ago. Rhule said Tagaloa had facial cuts and required knee surgery.

Baseball

The New York Mets are paying Texas $35.51 million over the next 14 months as part of the Max Scherzer trade, leaving the Rangers in effect responsible for $22.5 million owed to the three-time Cy Young Award winner, according to details of the deal obtained by The Associated Press.

New York, just 50-55 despite a record-high payroll, has cut costs by nearly $26 million in pay and luxury tax this year by getting rid of Scherzer and reliever David Robertson ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The Mets have offloaded just over $13.5 million in salary, resulting in an additional tax saving of about $12.15 million.

Texas acquired Scherzer on Sunday for minor league infielder Luisangel Acuña, a brother of Atlanta All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Scherzer’s cost to the Rangers is $10 million this year and $12.5 million in 2024.

The Rangers assumed responsibility for the 39-year-old right-hander’s salary on Monday, when he was owed $58.01 million for the remainder of a $130 million, three-year contract he agreed to before the 2022 season.

Of the $14.67 million left of Scherzer's $43.33 million salary for this season's final 64 days, the Mets will pay Texas $4.67 million in four installments of $1.16 million on Aug. 15 and 31 and Sept. 15 and 30.

Scherzer gets a $43.33 million salary next season in the final year of the deal. The Mets will pay the Rangers $30.83 million in 12 installments of $2.56 million on the 15th and final day of each month from April 2024 through September 2024.

Hockey

The Minnesota Wild signed goalie Filip Gustavsson to a three-year, $11.25 million contract on Monday, avoiding salary arbitration after his strong first season with the club.

The Wild have little room left on their salary cap after accounting for Gustavsson's $3.75 million annual average value.

The 25-year-old made 37 starts last season, going 22-9-7 with three shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. He had a shutout streak of 177 minutes, 13 seconds across four games from Feb. 28 to March 12, the third-longest in franchise history.