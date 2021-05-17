Briefly: Broncos make Kleine as top-level exec

Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown but had many in consideration for other races on Belmont Stakes day.

Tennis

Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy.

Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, dominated after dropping her serve in the opening game.

Williams hadn't won since beating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. She was eliminated from the year's first Grand Slam tournament by Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

Williams will next face 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who eliminated Danish teenager Clara Tauson 6-1, 6-3.

Cycling

Peter Sagan won the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia in a sprint, while Egan Bernal had one second shaved off his overall lead.

Remco Evenepoel earned one second more than Bernal in an intermediate sprint and is now 14 seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers rider.