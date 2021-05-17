Briefly: Broncos make Kleine as top-level exec

The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive and Sheboygan native Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager.
That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive in league history.
Kleine, who worked with Broncos first-year general manager George Paton for nine years in Minnesota, will have scouting duties and manage several departments, the team said.
Kleine most recently served as the Vikings' manager of player personnel/college scout from 2019-20. Kleine began her NFL career as a public relations intern with the Vikings in 2012 and was a scouting administration intern the following year.
A 2013 graduate of the University of Minnesota, Kleine was promoted to scouting assistant in 2014 and served as the Vikings' college scouting coordinator from 2015-18.
Horse racing
Bob Baffert was suspended from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test.
Baffert will temporarily not be allowed to stable any horses at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course or run any of his horses at the New York Racing Association’s tracks. That ban includes races at Belmont Park, with the Belmont Stakes coming up June 5.
Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown but had many in consideration for other races on Belmont Stakes day.
Tennis
Serena Williams earned her first victory in more than three months by beating 17-year-old qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy.
Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, dominated after dropping her serve in the opening game.
Williams hadn't won since beating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. She was eliminated from the year's first Grand Slam tournament by Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.
Williams will next face 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who eliminated Danish teenager Clara Tauson 6-1, 6-3.
Cycling
Peter Sagan won the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia in a sprint, while Egan Bernal had one second shaved off his overall lead.
Remco Evenepoel earned one second more than Bernal in an intermediate sprint and is now 14 seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers rider.
Sagan surged ahead of Fernando Gaviria in sight of the finish line after the undulating 86-mile route from L'Aquila to Foligno. Gaviria crossed second and Davide Cimolai was third, all with the same time of 3 hours, 10 minutes.
College football
Eric Schmid threw his third touchdown to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left, and Sam Houston, following two fourth-down conversions on that final drive, beat top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21 on a rain-drenched Sunday in Frisco, Texas, to win its first FCS national title
Jequez Ezzard caught two touchdowns for No. 2 seed Sam Houston (10-0) after he had an early 63-yard punt return for a TD wiped out by an illegal block. His 5-yard catch on fourth-and-3 extended the final 16-play, 65-yard drive, after Schmid's 9-yard run on an earlier fourth-and-1.
South Dakota State (8-2) led 21-17 on freshman Isaiah Davis’ third TD run, an 85-yarder with 5:41 left. Davis, who finished with 178 yards rushing on 14 carries, went down the sideline in front of the Jackrabbits bench, eluding half of the defense before breaking free to the end zone.
It was the first title game appearance for South Dakota State and coach John Stiegelmeier, who has coached his alma mater for 24 seasons. The Jackrabbits lost dual-threat freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski to a left leg injury on the opening series of the game.