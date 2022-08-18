Briefly: Broadcaster injured at Brewers game

David Vassegh thought it would be make good TV to take a ride on Bernie Brewer's slide before the Los Angeles Dodgers played in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

It didn't go quite according to plan.

The Dodgers television and radio reporter said he broke two bones in his right wrist and cracked six ribs when he tumbled and crashed into the padding at the end of his slide down “Bernie’s Chalet,” where Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer takes up residence behind the American Family Field left-field stands. Bernie celebrates Milwaukee homers with trips down the giant, white slide.

“I’ll learn not to do my own stunts from now on,” Vassegh quipped before the Dodgers' Thursday afternoon game in Milwaukee.

Vassegh is the host of the “Dodger Talk” show that follows Dodgers radio broadcasts and periodically works as a reporter on Los Angeles' telecasts as well. He was working in his television capacity when he went down the slide twice about four hours before the Dodgers’ Wednesday night game.

The first time, he was filmed at the top of the slide, and everything went fine. Then he went down again, so he could get footage of him coming down.

That’s when the problem occurred. Vassegh went sideways, and his right arm crashed into the padding.

“That time, it went a lot faster,” Vassegh said. “It was a lot slicker the second time. That’s where it got a little out of control at the end.”

Vassegh went to an urgent care facility and was back at work by the fifth inning. Vassegh had his right arm in a cast as he conducted a postgame interview with Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes.

“That one was for you,” Barnes told Vassegh after homering in the Dodgers’ 2-1 victory. “I know you had a little accident today on the slide, so we all rallied for you.”

Vassegh was back on the job Thursday, though he says he probably will need surgery when he gets home.

Bernie Brewer greeted him with flowers and a sign that read “0 Days Since Last Incident.” He also gave Vassegh a “Slide Instruction Manual” that read “It's really not that hard.” Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner sent out a tweet poking fun at Vassegh over the situation.

Vassegh said he received over 200 texts from friends and players since taking his tumble.

“It’s been an outpouring of support — and also comedy at the same time,” Vassegh said.

Hockey

The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006.

This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashville and the Predators also hosted the 2016 NHL All-Star Weekend, the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and an outdoor game in February at Nissan Stadium.

The 2023 NHL awards will be held June 26 for the first time in Nashville. The NHL will hand out its regular-season awards that night, then hold the draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28 and 29 hosted by the Predators.

Horse racing

A prominent New York-based horse trainer whose Early Voting won this year's Preakness Stakes is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly pushing a woman down a flight of stairs and trying to choke her, authorities said Thursday.

Chad Brown, 43, was arraigned Thursday morning in Saratoga Springs on a charge of obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

Police received a complaint at around 11 p.m. Wednesday from a caller who said “they were in an altercation with Mr. Brown,” Saratoga Springs Police Sergeant Paul Veitch said. Brown was arrested and spent the night in a police holding area pending arraignment.

Assistant District Attorney Kayla Potter told the judge that Brown pushed the woman down the stairs, pinned her to the floor and tried to choke her before throwing her out of the house.

Brown pleaded not guilty and was released on $2,500 bond, Veitch said. A message seeking comment was left with Brown's attorney.

Soccer

Mexico forward Jesus “Tecatito” Corona is expected to miss the World Cup after breaking his left leg while training with Sevilla on Thursday, the Spanish club said.

Sevilla said Tecatito broke his left fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments and will be out for four to five months. The World Cup begins in Qatar on Nov. 20.

The 29-year-old Tecatito was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to undergo surgery. The club said he got injured by himself, without colliding with any other player.

Mexico will play its opening World Cup match on Nov. 22 against Poland in Group C, which also includes Argentina and Saudi Arabia.