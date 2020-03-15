Briefly: Brit powers to lead in Iditarod

Deep snow is slowing down mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but the leader has a secret for dealing with the difficult conditions.
“I’ve been training with 120 pounds of concrete and all the gear in the sled,” Thomas Waerner, 46, told a camera crew from the Iditarod Insider as he was preparing his sled to leave a checkpoint outside the Alaska community of Kaltag late Saturday. “That’s perfect for these kind of conditions."
Waerner, a native of England living in Norway, was the first to leave the checkpoint, with about an hour’s lead over the second-place musher, Aaron Burmeister of Nome.
The checkpoint in Kaltag is normally at a community hall, but this year it was set up outside the village of about 235 people, 629 miles into the nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska.
The Iditarod, in consultation with community leaders, decided to bypass Kaltag over fears of the coronavirus. Similar precautions were made in the village of Nulato, where the checkpoint was moved from the village to the Yukon River.
The race is continuing, but officials have urged fans not to fly to watch the finish, especially those from outside Alaska. The winner is expected in the Bering Sea community of Nome sometime this week. Most public buildings in Nome have been closed to try to protect against the virus, and post-race activities like the musher’s banquet have been postponed.
The race started March 8 in Willow for 57 mushers, but six have since withdrawn. The latest to leave the race were Canadian rookie Martin Massicotte and veteran Alaska musher Linwood Fiedler.
• The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority will close ski areas along with the Lake Placid Olympic venues it manages to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The suspension of operations will begin at the close of Sunday. The closures include Nordic and Alpine ski resorts; Mt. Van Hoevenberg, Belleayre Mountain Ski Resort, Gore Mountain and Whiteface Mountain.
The Lake Placid Olympic sites that will shut down are the Olympic Jumping Complex, Olympic Sports Complex, The Olympic Oval and the Olympic Center. Its museum and retail shops will also be closed for now.
Golf
Brooks Koepka said he has no interest in the Premier Golf League, another setback to a league promising guaranteed money and a team concept that now won't have the top two players in the world.
Rory McIlroy, who replaced Koepka at No. 1 in the world a month ago, said last month in Mexico City that he was not interested in the new league. He said he valued his freedom to decide when and where to play instead of the proposed schedule of 18 tournaments, not including the majors.
Koepka said he made up his mind after meeting with organizers in Los Angeles a month ago during the Genesis Invitational, wanting to wait for a time where any announcement would not become a distraction.
With golf shutting down over concerns about the new coronavirus, he wanted it made clear he wasn't going anywhere.
Koepka, like McIlroy, cited the freedom he enjoys on the PGA Tour. He also spoke about the majority of the PGA Tour who he fears would be left out if all the attention was heaped on top stars competing in a team format.
UFC
The UFC staged a full fight card in an empty arena Saturday night in Brazil's capital city, sticking to its plan to keep fighting in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Charles Oliveira stopped lightweight Kevin Lee with a guillotine choke in the third round of the main event in the UFC's first show since many other sports organizations around the world postponed and canceled competitions.
The world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion held 12 bouts in Brasilia with only the fighters, their camps, the television production crew and a few dozen essential personnel inside Nilson Nelson Gymnasium.
The UFC has not canceled any events in the wake of the pandemic, going against the plans of nearly all major sports leagues and organizations. UFC President Dana White has claimed the sports world is “panicking” with its cancellations, and he remains determined to stage four more shows over the next five weekends.
Soccer
The president of Switzerland’s soccer federation has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Swiss federation said 70-year-old Dominique Blanc got the results of a test on Sunday morning and isolated himself at his home.
The headquarters of Swiss soccer in Bern has been closed and staff who had recent contact with Blanc have received medical advice, the federation said.