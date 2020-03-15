Briefly: Brit powers to lead in Iditarod

Koepka said he made up his mind after meeting with organizers in Los Angeles a month ago during the Genesis Invitational, wanting to wait for a time where any announcement would not become a distraction.

With golf shutting down over concerns about the new coronavirus, he wanted it made clear he wasn't going anywhere.

Koepka, like McIlroy, cited the freedom he enjoys on the PGA Tour. He also spoke about the majority of the PGA Tour who he fears would be left out if all the attention was heaped on top stars competing in a team format.

UFC

The UFC staged a full fight card in an empty arena Saturday night in Brazil's capital city, sticking to its plan to keep fighting in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles Oliveira stopped lightweight Kevin Lee with a guillotine choke in the third round of the main event in the UFC's first show since many other sports organizations around the world postponed and canceled competitions.

The world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion held 12 bouts in Brasilia with only the fighters, their camps, the television production crew and a few dozen essential personnel inside Nilson Nelson Gymnasium.