Briefly: Brewers trade for pair of relievers

The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made two more moves Friday to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring relievers John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers.
Milwaukee sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami and minor league pitcher Reese Olson to Detroit.
Curtiss, 28, is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games for Miami. The right-hander has made three starts and 35 relief appearances. He has struck out 40 and walked nine in 40 innings.
The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but he’s pitched much better lately. He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings. Norris has struck out 40 batters in 36⅔ innings. Left-handed hitters are batting just .200 against him.
- After trading Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees on Thursday, the Chicago Cubs kept cleaning house by trading Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants.
The 29-year-old Bryant showed off his defensive versatility this year while still being the Cubs’ best all-around hitter. Bryant started at least 10 games at five different positions — third base, all three outfield spots and first base.
Earlier on Friday, the Cubs, who won the 2016 World Series, traded infielder Javier Baez to the New York Mets and reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Chicago White Sox.
Soccer
Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute and the United States beat Qatar 1-0 on Thursday night at Austin, Texas, to reach the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Zardes, one of the few first-line U.S. players on a mostly junior varsity roster at the tournament, replaced Daryl Dike in the 63rd minute and combined with two other second-half subs, Nicholas Gioacchini and Eryk Williamson.
Gioacchini picked up a Qatari clearance attempt and fed Williamson, who returned the ball. Gioacchini passed to Zardes, and he scored with a right-footed shot from 7 yards, his 14th international goal and second of the tournament.
The 20th-ranked U.S. matched its record with 13 consecutive home wins and advanced to Sunday night’s final in Las Vegas against defending champion Mexico, which beat Canada 2-1 at Houston.
Mexico’s Orbelin Pineda scored in first-half stoppage time, his fifth international goal and third of the tournament, and Tajon Buchanan tied the score in the 57th with his first goal. Héctor Herrera scored in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time, his ninth international goal.
Golf
Annika Sorenstam shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday in her U.S. Senior Women’s Open debut for a share of the lead in the rain-suspended first round at Fairfield, Conn.
The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion in her Hall of Fame career, had six birdies and a bogey at Brooklawn Country Club.
Dana Ebster offset a double bogey on the par-5 seventh with an eagle on the par-5 11th — holing a 115-yard shot with a 9-iron — to join Sorenstam atop the leaderboard. The 51-year-old Ebster is a part-time golf instructor and assistant coach at Modesto Junior College in California.
All of the afternoon starters in the 120-player field were unable to finish. Play was stopped because of rain at 3:53 p.m. and suspended for the day at 5:15 p.m. About an inch of rain fell.
Kris Tschetter was third at 69, and Liselotte Neumann shot 70. Laura Davies was 71 with Rosie Jones, Catriona Matthew and amateur Ellen Port. Juli Inkster opened with a 73.
JoAnne Carner, 82, shot her age for the second time in the event, becoming the oldest player in USGA history to accomplish the feat.
Carner also became the oldest player to compete in a USGA championship, topping Harold “Jug” McSpaden, who was 81 when he played in the 1990 U.S. Senior Open.