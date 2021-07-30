Briefly: Brewers trade for pair of relievers

The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made two more moves Friday to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring relievers John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers.

Milwaukee sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami and minor league pitcher Reese Olson to Detroit.

Curtiss, 28, is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games for Miami. The right-hander has made three starts and 35 relief appearances. He has struck out 40 and walked nine in 40 innings.

The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but he’s pitched much better lately. He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings. Norris has struck out 40 batters in 36⅔ innings. Left-handed hitters are batting just .200 against him.

After trading Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees on Thursday, the Chicago Cubs kept cleaning house by trading Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants.

The 29-year-old Bryant showed off his defensive versatility this year while still being the Cubs’ best all-around hitter. Bryant started at least 10 games at five different positions — third base, all three outfield spots and first base.