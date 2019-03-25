Reliever Alex Wilson and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a $750,000, one-year contract on Monday, a deal that includes $825,000 in performance bonuses.
The 32-year-old right-hander has a 3.23 ERA in six major league seasons, the past four with Detroit. He had attended spring training with Cleveland and opted out of his deal after being told he would not make the opening-day major league roster.
Brewers closer Corey Knebel is out indefinitely with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the type of injury that sometimes ends in Tommy John surgery. He’s expected to join Jeremy Jeffress, down with a sore right shoulder, on the injured list to open the season.
Golf
Tiger Woods is at another new golf course for a World Golf Championships event and faces another player he doesn’t know.
Woods, who played nine holes at Austin Country Club, opens the Dell Technologies Match Play against Aaron Wise, an NCAA champion from Oregon and the PGA Tour rookie of the year.
Wise will be the 21st player who had never played with Woods since he returned from back surgeries that kept him out of golf for most of two years.
Woods, the No. 13 seed, also has Patrick Cantlay and Brandt Snedeker in his group. The only other time Woods played against Cantlay was in the 2011 Frys.com Open when Cantlay was a sophomore at UCLA.
The last time Woods played in this fickle event was in 2013 in the high desert of Arizona when the Match Play was single elimination. The only three-time winner, Woods was beaten in the first round by Charles Howell III.
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo is optimistic he will recover quickly from a right leg injury that limited him to playing half an hour in Portugal’s 1-1 draw against Serbia at Lisbon in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship.
Ronaldo pulled up hurt while sprinting to try to reach a long pass, and limped off at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon.
Team doctors said Ronaldo will undergo tests, but the star forward said he was not too concerned about his injury.
- American midfielder Weston McKennie is expected to be sidelined several weeks because of a sprained ankle.
The 20-year-old was leaving the U.S. national team camp and returning to Schalke, his German Bundesliga club. The sprain to his left ankle is characterized as moderate to high.
McKennie was hurt in the 63rd minute of the United States’ exhibition victory against Ecuador on Thursday at Orlando, Florida. He jumped to head a bouncing ball, Ecuador’s Carlos Gruezo failed to leap and McKennie tumbled over him and landed awkwardly.
Obituary
Lina Cheryazova, the first woman to win an Olympic aerials skiing gold medal, has died. She was 50.
Officials in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, where Cheryazova was living for the last two decades, said she died “following a lengthy illness,” without giving further details.
Competing for newly independent Uzbekistan, Cheryazova won gold when aerials skiing became an official Olympic event — it had earlier been a demonstration sport — in 1994 in Lillehammer.
