Right-hander Jimmy Nelson agreed to a $3.7 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers after missing all of the 2018 while recovering from surgery on his pitching shoulder.
The 29-year-old was 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 29 starts in 2017, finishing tied for ninth in NL Cy Young Award voting. He was hurt Sept. 8 when sliding back to first base following a hit at Chicago's Wrigley Field, and Dr. Neil El Attrache operated 11 days later In Los Angeles to repair a partial tear of his anterior labrum and a rotator cuff strain.
Nelson avoided arbitration by agreeing to the same salary he had in 2018. He would earn an additional $50,000 for winning the comeback player of the year award, $100,000 for Cy Young, $75,000 for second and $50,000 for third.
He would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning World Series MVP or the Hoffman/Rivera reliever of the year award. He would get $25,000 apiece for Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP.
College football
Minnesota extended football coach P.J. Fleck's contract again by one year, through the 2023 season.
The university announced the agreement after it was approved by the Board of Regents.
The Gophers went 6-6 this year for an invitation to the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit against Georgia Tech, after finishing 5-7 in 2017, Fleck's first season. He received a one-year extension then as well.
Fleck's salary this season was $3.55 million, and he received a $75,000 bonus for the bowl bid. Beating Georgia Tech on Dec. 26 would trigger another $50,000 bonus.
Minnesota ended a 14-game losing streak to rival Wisconsin last month with a 37-15 victory over the Badgers to take back possession of Paul Bunyan's Axe.
College basketball
North Carolina State has given basketball coach Kevin Keatts a new contract through the 2023-24 season.
The school's board of governors approved the six-year deal that will pay him $2.7 million per year — an increase of $400,000 from his previous salary.
Keatts originally signed a six-year contract after his hiring in March 2017, and when he led the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament last season, it triggered a one-year rollover clause.
Olympics
Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for the Winter Olympics — most likely for 2030 — in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team's ascendance into an international powerhouse.
The U.S. Olympic Committee said it was selecting Utah's capital, which stood out as a predictable, slam-dunk pick in a process that also included Denver and Reno, Nevada.
With venues still in place — some of them upgraded — from the 2002 Games, Salt Lake claims it can host again at a lower cost than other candidates, which aligns with the International Olympic Committee's new blueprint for the Games.
It's almost a certain bet the bid will be for 2030, though the USOC left open the possibility of other dates. There are only two bidders for 2026: from Sweden and Italy, after voters in Calgary, Alberta, rejected a proposed bid.
Swimming
Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus broke a second world record in three days, winning gold in the women's 400-meter freestyle at the world short-course swimming championships at Hangzhou, China.
The 18-year-old Titmus finished in a time of 3 minutes, 53.92 seconds. The previous world record-holder, China's Wang Jianjiahe, took silver with a time of 3:54.56. Another Chinese swimmer, Li Bingjie, finished third in 3:57.99.
Obituaries
Bill Fralic, the burly, bruising and athletic offensive lineman who starred for the Atlanta Falcons and was a three-time All-American at Pittsburgh, died. He was 56.
He had cancer and died Thursday at his home in suburban Atlanta, the university said.
Fralic was the first offensive lineman to finish in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy balloting — finishing eighth in 1983 and sixth in 1984. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998. The school retired his No. 79 at halftime of his final home game in 1984.
• Joan Steinbrenner, the wife of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, died. She was 83.
The Yankees said she died surrounded by family at her home in Tampa, Florida.Joan Steinbrenner held the title of Yankees vice chair.
Born Elizabeth Joan Zieg was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio and she received a degree in dental hygiene from Ohio State. In 1956, she married George Steinbrenner, who died in 2010.
