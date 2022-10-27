Briefly: Brewers sign Mejia to minor-league deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed right-hander J.C. Mejia to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to their major-league spring training camp.

Mejia, 26, briefly pitched for the Brewers this past season but received an 80-game suspension in May after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

He made two appearances for the Brewers before the suspension and allowed six runs over 2⅓ innings for a 23.14 ERA.

Mejia also pitched 24 games for the Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville affiliate and posted an 0-3 record with a 2.76 ERA. He struck out 33 and walked 13 in 29⅓ innings.

The Brewers acquired Mejia from Cleveland in November 2021. He went 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 appearances for Cleveland in 2021.

• Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

Springer, 33, skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. The team said Thursday he is expected to be ready for spring training.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas.

A four-time All-Star and MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer signed a six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto before the 2021 season.

Football

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical, said the Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft that will be hosted by Kansas City.

Toney was drafted in the first round by the Giants last year and is under contract through the 2024 season with a fifth-year team option.

Auto racing

An appeals panel on Thursday denied the attempt by Stewart-Haas Racing to overturn $200,000 in NASCAR fines for manipulation of a playoff race.

The behavioral penalty was issued to Cole Custer, crew chief Mike Shiplett and team owner Gene Haas after the Oct. 9 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR said Custer deliberately slowed on the final lap to hold up traffic and assist teammate Chase Briscoe in gaining positions Briscoe needed to advance in the playoff race.

Custer was fined $100,000 and docked 50 driver points, Haas was docked 50 owner points and Shiplett was suspended indefinitely as well as fined $100,000. SHR had maintained it had data to present to the National Motorsports Appeals panel that would prove Custer did nothing wrong.

NASCAR has maintained that its own data, as well as in-car audio between Custer and his team, showed that Custer's actions were deliberate.

The three-member appeals panel ruled SHR did violate NASCAR's rule on race manipulation and upheld all the penalties. It is unclear when Shiplett will be allowed to return.

SHR has one final avenue via an appeal to the the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.

• Formula 1 on Thursday announced a three-year extension to continue the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez through 2025.

The deal announced ahead of Sunday's race is an agreement between F1, the Government of Mexico City and the event promoters. The new contract begins with the 2023 race next Oct. 29.

Formula 1 returned to Mexico in 2015 and expects 350,000 this weekend over three days.

Event organizers said the 2021 race created 9,236 jobs and generated an economic boost of $768 million and almost $500 million in global media exposure.

Olympics

British Columbia's government will not support Vancouver's bid to hold the 2030 Olympics in the province, a move that places Salt Lake City closer to bringing the Games back to Utah.

BC's minister of tourism, arts, culture and sports said Thursday that the cost of staging an Olympics was the main reason the government could not support the effort.

Canada's Olympic committee said it was “taking time to process” the B.C. announcement and is planning a news conference Friday.

If Vancouver bows out, it would leave Salt Lake City and Sapporo, Japan, as the two remaining candidates.