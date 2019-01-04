Infielder Cory Spangenberg and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a one-year contract that pays $1.2 million in the major leagues and $250,000 in the minors.
The deal announced Friday had been agreed to last month pending a successful physical.
Spangenberg, who turns 28 in March, was released by San Diego in November after refusing a minor league assignment. He is taking a cut from his $1.7 million salary last year.
Selected by the Padres with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft, he hit .258 with 27 homers and 109 RBIs in parts of five seasons. He batted .235 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 116 games last year, playing second, third and left. He struck out 108 times in 298 at-bats.
• Troy Tulowitzki and the New York Yankees have finalized a one-year contract for the major league minimum $555,000, giving the team a low-cost option at shortstop while Didi Gregorius recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Tulowitzki idolized retired Yankees captain Derek Jeter and has worn No. 2 in his honor. A five-time All-Star who turned 34 in October, Tulowitzki has not played in the major leagues since July 2017 and was released by the Toronto Blue Jays last month. He was limited to 66 games in 2017 because of a hamstring and right ankle injury. The ankle required surgery last spring and he missed the entire season.
Tulowitzki was taken by Colorado with the seventh overall pick in the 2005 amateur draft, became a star with the Rockies, and agreed after the 2010 season to a $157.75 million, 10-year contract that added $132 million over seven seasons. Colorado dealt him in July 2015 to Toronto in a deal that brought shortstop Jose Reyes to the Rockies.
Golf
Gary Woodland chipped in for the first of five straight birdies on the back nine on his way to another 6-under 67 that gave him a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.
Just about everyone in the winners-only field at Kapalua was in the hunt, with a five-way tie for the lead at one point.
Woodland left everyone behind with his big run of birdies and was at 12-under 134.
Rory McIlroy had another good finish for a 68 and was tied for second with Bryson DeChambeau (68) and Kevin Tway (71).
Defending champion Dustin Johnson was over par for the first time in 33 rounds at Kapalua. His 74 included a two-shot penalty when he hit a ball that wasn't his.
Tennis
Angelique Kerber and Alexandar Zverev sent Germany into the Hopman Cup final with straight-sets victories over Ash Barty and Matt Ebden of Australia at Perth, Australia.
Kerber defeated Barty 6-4, 6-4 to give Germany the lead and Zverev followed with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ebden to set up a rematch of last year's final against Switzerland.
The Australian pair later combined for a consolation 4-0, 4-3 (1) win in the mixed doubles against Kerber and Zverev.
