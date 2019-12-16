Briefly: Brewers reportedly sign OF Garcia

The Milwaukee Brewers signed free-agent outfielder Avisail Garcia to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network first reported the deal. ESPN also reported it Monday.

Garcia, 28, batted .282 with a career-high 20 home runs and 72 RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

In five seasons with the White Sox, Garcia hit .271 with 74 home runs and 289 RBIs, including posting career highs in batting average (.330) and RBIs (80) in 2017, when he was an All-Star.

Knee and hamstring injuries limited him to just 93 games during his final season for the White Sox in 2018, but he reverted to his 2017 form last season and helped the Rays reach the American League Division Series for the first time since 2013.

A seven-year veteran of the major leagues, Garcia has a career average of .273 with 96 home runs and 374 RBIs.

The Brewers also finalized a three-year contract, $9.125 million contract with 32-year-old right-hander Josh Lindbloom.

