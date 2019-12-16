Briefly: Brewers reportedly sign OF Garcia

The Milwaukee Brewers signed free-agent outfielder Avisail Garcia to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports.
MLB Network first reported the deal. ESPN also reported it Monday.
Garcia, 28, batted .282 with a career-high 20 home runs and 72 RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays last season.
In five seasons with the White Sox, Garcia hit .271 with 74 home runs and 289 RBIs, including posting career highs in batting average (.330) and RBIs (80) in 2017, when he was an All-Star.
Knee and hamstring injuries limited him to just 93 games during his final season for the White Sox in 2018, but he reverted to his 2017 form last season and helped the Rays reach the American League Division Series for the first time since 2013.
A seven-year veteran of the major leagues, Garcia has a career average of .273 with 96 home runs and 374 RBIs.
The Brewers also finalized a three-year contract, $9.125 million contract with 32-year-old right-hander Josh Lindbloom.
Lindbloom made six starts and 108 relief appearances from 2011-14 for the Dodgers, Philadelphia, Texas and Oakland. He signed with South Korea’s Lotte Giants ahead of the 2015 season, returned to the major leagues with Pittsburgh and had four relief outings in 2017, then signed with South Korea’s Doosan Bears.
He went 35-7 in two seasons with a 2.68 ERA, including 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 0.997 WHIP in 30 starts this year.
Golf
Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the QBE Shootout on Sunday, birdieing the final two holes in best-ball play for a 12-under 60 and a two-stroke victory at Naples, Fla.
Part of a five-way tie for the second-round lead, Sabbatini and Tway finished at 31-under 185 in the three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club.
Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston were second after a 62.
Brendon Todd-Billy Horschel and Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer tied for third at 28 under after 63s. Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell were 27 under, also after a 63.
Lexi Thompson and Sean O’Hair were last in the 12-team field at 8 under after a 70.