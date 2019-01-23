The Milwaukee Brewers promoted general manager David Stearns, adding president of baseball operations to his title and giving him a contract extension after the team came within one win of the World Series.
The Brewers also elevated chief operating officer Rick Schlesinger to president of business operations and boosted his contract.
The club announced the moves without detailing the length of the extensions.
Stearns joined the Brewers in September 2015, hired at 30 as the youngest GM in the majors. The team finished out a 68-94 season, and has increased its victory total each year under his leadership.
The Brewers went 96-67 last season, including a win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in an NL Central tiebreaker, and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Milwaukee swept Colorado in the NL Division Series, then lost Game 7 of the NL Championship Series at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Stearns traded for eventual NL MVP Christian Yelich before the season and also signed star outfielder Lorenzo Cain to a long-term deal.
Schlesinger is going into his 17th season with the Brewers. He is overseeing the $60 million-plus renovation of the team’s spring training complex in Arizona.
- Ichiro Suzuki has agreed to a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners, paving the way for the 45-year-old to play in the Mariners’ season-opening series in Japan.
Suzuki started last season playing for the Mariners but transitioned into a front-office role as a “special assistant to the chairman” that allowed him to take part in pregame workouts and batting practice but not to be in the dugout during games. The move ended his season abruptly but with the knowledge that Seattle was opening 2019 in Japan, which would be a highly anticipated opportunity for him to play in his home country.
Suzuki was hitting .205 in 44 at-bats during his limited action in 2018, and all nine of his hits this were singles.
Football
There’s nothing like two overtime games in the NFL conference championships to keep television viewers glued to their recliners.
The New England Patriots’ thrilling victory over the Kansas City Chiefs was seen by 53.92 million viewers on Sunday, the Nielsen company said. That’s up 22 percent from the Patriots’ victory over Jacksonville last year, and the most watched AFC championship since 2011.
Sunday’s afternoon game, where the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints with the help of a referee’s bad call, was seen by 44.2 million people, Nielsen said. That’s up 4 percent over last year’s contest between Philadelphia and Minnesota.
The NFL says ratings for all of its playoff games are up 12 percent over last year’s post-season. There’s a strong chance Sunday night’s game will be the year’s second most-watched television event, after the Super Bowl in two weeks.
Soccer
Former U.S. national team and MLS star Landon Donovan is coming out of retirement again, this time to play for the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League.
Donovan, 36, signed a contract Wednesday and will be introduced Thursday.
He’ll make his debut on Feb. 15 when the Sockers host the Tacoma Stars. The team says he’ll play all home matches, a select road schedule and all playoff matches.
Hockey
Edmonton fired Peter Chiarelli in an indictment of his roster moves in three-plus years as general manager, with the Oilers in striking distance of a playoff spot during another losing season.
The team announced Chiarelli’s abrupt dismissal in the aftermath of its third consecutive loss. Edmonton has lost 12 of its past 16 games going into the All-Star Break. The Oilers are 14-14-2 since firing coach Todd McLellan and replacing him with Ken Hitchcock.
CEO Bob Nicholson will oversee hockey operations and the search for Chiarelli’s replacement. Nicholson said at a news conference in Edmonton that Keith Gretzky will assume GM responsibilities for the time being, including the point role ahead of the Feb. 25 trade deadline.
Swimming
A former French swimming champion and ex-manager of one of the country’s most successful hockey clubs was found guilty of child rape and sexual abuse and sentenced to 12 years in jail.
Vincent Leroyer, 61, was found guilty of abusing five boys between the ages of 6 and 14 when he managed the Rouen Hockey Club from 1986-96. His victims, now in their 30s and 40s, told the court how they have since struggled with addiction and a catalog of other difficulties.
Leroyer was a French national champion, specializing in backstroke, in the 1970s before injuries derailed his career. He went on to manage the Rouen Hockey Club, which won five national championships during his tenure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.