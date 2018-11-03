Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Ian Kinsler have won Gold Gloves for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.
It's the third straight for Betts in right field. Kinsler got his second Gold Glove at second base, and Bradley won for the first time in center.
The prizes for defensive excellence were announced Sunday night.
The Milwaukee Brewers, who won the NL Central Division title and came within a win of going to the World Series, did not have any players win the prestigious award.
Oakland and Colorado each had two Gold Glove winners in the infield. First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman were recognized for the Athletics, and second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and third baseman Nolan Arenao won for the Rockies.
Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won in the AL.
Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs and Freddie Freeman of the Braves tied for the NL award at first. Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson, Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte and Braves right fielder Nick Markakis also won in the NL.
Tennis
Karen Khachanov upset a tired-looking Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-4 to win the Paris Masters title and deprive Djokovic of the chance to match Rafael Nadal's record of 33 Masters titles.
Djokovic, a record four-time champion at the indoor event, looked out of energy after an epic three-hour semifinal win against Roger Federer on Saturday.
Although Djokovic broke in the fourth game to move 3-1 up and then led 30-0 on serve, the unseeded Khachanov broke him straight back and the momentum abruptly shifted away from Djokovic.
Hockey
The struggling Los Angeles Kings fired head coach John Stevens just 13 games into his second season in charge.
Willie Desjardins will be the Kings' interim head coach for the rest of the regular season, general manager Rob Blake said.
Los Angeles also fired assistant coach Don Nachbaur and hired former Kings forward Marco Sturm to replace him on Desjardins' staff.
Los Angeles is last in the overall NHL standings after a 4-8-1 start and last in the league with 2.15 goals per game.
Soccer
Gyasi Zardes scored his 20th goal of the season in the 61st minute, helping the Columbus Crew beat the Supporters' Shield holder New York Red Bulls 1-0 in the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The second leg is next Sunday in Harrison, New Jersey.
• Sebastian Blanco put the Timbers in front with a goal in the 29th minute and Portland hung on over a tense second half to go up 2-1 in the first leg of their Western Conference semifinal against the Seattle Sounders at Portland. The second leg is set for Thursday night in Seattle.
College football
Kansas fired head coach David Beaty a day after a loss to Iowa State in which the Jayhawks looked unprepared and uninspired.
Beaty, who is 6-39 with just two Big 12 wins, will coach the remainder of the season beginning with Saturday's rivalry game at Kansas State. He will paid $3 million in six installments under terms of his contract, which was extended two years through 2021 in late 2016.
• Minnesota defensive coordinator Robb Smith has been fired, with the Gophers allowing an average of more than 43 points per game in Big Ten play.
Coach P.J. Fleck named defensive line coach Joe Rossi the interim defensive coordinator.
Fleck hired Smith last year upon taking over the program at Minnesota, having spent two seasons with Smith as assistants together at Rutgers. The 43-year-old Smith was the defensive coordinator at Arkansas for four seasons before joining the Gophers.
Figure skating
Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu started his Grand Prix season with a commanding victory by almost 40 points at the Helsinki round.
With a 13-point lead from Saturday's short program, the Japanese skater scored 190.43 points in the free skate to win with a total score of 297.12.
