Briefly: Brewers get reunited with Sogard

Versatile free agent Eric Sogard, who played five different positions in the field last season, has reached a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Buster Olney on Wednesday.
The deal includes a team option for 2021 and is pending a physical, a source said. The Athletic first reported the deal.
Sogard, whose career was in jeopardy after an atrocious 2018 season, rebounded with a career year in 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays. He hit a combined .290 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs in 110 games for the two teams.
Known primarily as a second baseman, Sogard can play every infield position as well as corner outfield.
He signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays prior to the 2019 season, earning a return trip to the majors in mid-April. After hitting just 11 home runs in seven-plus MLB seasons, Sogard went on a tear for Toronto, hitting 10 in just 73 games with a substantially increased launch angle.
Sogard was dealt to the Rays before the trade deadline in late July, and the 33-year-old hit .266 and added three more homers down the stretch — more than doubling his career total in just one season — as Tampa Bay earned an AL wild-card spot.
He excelled as a utility man with the Brewers in 2017, but his future was unclear after he hit just .134 with two RBIs in 55 games in 2018.
Sogard, who spent six-plus seasons with the Oakland Athletics before joining the Brewers in 2017, has a .248 career batting average with 24 home runs and 165 RBIs. He missed the entire 2016 season after having surgery on his left knee.
- The St. Louis Cardinals and 31-year-old South Korean Kwang Hyun Kim finalized an $8 million, two-year contract.
Kim went 17-6 with a 2.51 ERA in 190⅓ innings last season for the SK Wyverns, earning him the award as the best pitcher in the Korean Baseball Organization.
- The Cincinnati Reds added to their already deep starting pitching by finalizing a $15 million, two-year contract with Wade Miley.
The 33-year-old will get $6 million in 2020 and $8 million the following year. Cincinnati has a $10 million club option for 2022 with a $1 million, and Miley can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses based on innings.
Miley pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018.
- Right-hander Tanner Roark and the Toronto Blue Jays completed a $24 million, two-year contract.
Roark, who turned 33 in October, was 10-10 with a 4.35 ERA in 31 starts last season for Cincinnati and Oakland, which acquired him at the trade deadline. He is 74-64 with a 3.71 ERA over seven seasons, the first six with Washington.
Obituary
Hayden Fry, the Texan who revived Iowa football and became a Hawkeye State institution over two decades as a Big Ten coach, has died. He was 90.
Fry’s family announced through the University of Iowa that the former coach died Tuesday with his family at his side after a long battle with cancer. He had been living in the Dallas area with his wife, Shirley.
The Hawkeyes had slogged through 17 consecutive years without a winning season when Fry arrived. He changed everything. Fry coached Iowa for 20 seasons, winning 238 games and three Big Ten championships.