Briefly: Brewers get lefty to complete deal

The Americans will get another chance to win a cup at Medinah, which has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026.

The matches will be played on the No. 3 course at Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs. It has hosted the U.S. Open and PGA Championship multiple times and most recently the BMW Championship in 2019.

It also was the scene of Europe's great comeback in the Ryder Cup in 2012. The Americans had a 10-6 lead going into the final day when Europe rallied to win eight singles match and halve another, the greatest comeback by a visiting team in Ryder Cup history that dates to 1927.

The Presidents Cup was pushed back a year to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, followed by Royal Montreal in 2024.

• Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed shot an 8-under 64 Friday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Reed, looking to become the first American to win what was formally known as the Order of Merit title on the European Tour, made nine birdies to take the lead at 10 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates.