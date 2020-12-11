Briefly: Brewers get lefty to complete deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired minor league left-handed pitcher Leo Crawford to complete the trade that sent former All-Star reliever Corey Knebel to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
When the trade was announced Dec. 2, the Dodgers received Knebel for a player to be named or cash. The player heading to Milwaukee was identified as Crawford on Friday.
Crawford, who turns 24 on Feb. 2, went 7-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121⅔ innings while splitting the 2019 season between the Dodgers' Class A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga and Class AA team in Tulsa. He made 21 starts that year.
Milwaukee president of baseball operations David Stearns said Crawford has some similarities to current Brewers left-hander Brent Suter in that both rely on deception to overcome a relative lack of velocity.
There was no minor league season in 2020. Stearns said he believes Crawford spent most of the 2020 season in Nicaragua and currently is pitching in winter ball there. Crawford was born in Nicaragua.
Knebel, 29, made the NL All-Star team in 2017 and was a key part of Milwaukee's bullpen before missing the entire 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. The right-hander posted a 6.08 ERA in 15 games last season.
Golf
The Americans will get another chance to win a cup at Medinah, which has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026.
The matches will be played on the No. 3 course at Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs. It has hosted the U.S. Open and PGA Championship multiple times and most recently the BMW Championship in 2019.
It also was the scene of Europe's great comeback in the Ryder Cup in 2012. The Americans had a 10-6 lead going into the final day when Europe rallied to win eight singles match and halve another, the greatest comeback by a visiting team in Ryder Cup history that dates to 1927.
The Presidents Cup was pushed back a year to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be held at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, followed by Royal Montreal in 2024.
• Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed shot an 8-under 64 Friday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Reed, looking to become the first American to win what was formally known as the Order of Merit title on the European Tour, made nine birdies to take the lead at 10 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Matt Fitzpatrick is two strokes behind after back-to-back rounds of 68. The Englishman, now the projected No. 2 in the Race to Dubai rankings, mixed seven birdies with three bogeys.
Laurie Canter (66) and Tyrell Hatton (68) share third place at 7 under, while 2017 Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood (69) has a share of fifth place.
Collin Morikawa (70), the PGA Championship winner, is eight strokes back, tied for 21st.
• Hinako Shibuno can do without the “Cinderella” nickname, just not the smile. That was bright as ever Friday as the Japanese star posted a 4-under 67 and opened a three-shot lead going into the weekend of the U.S. Women's Open in Houston.
Shibuno's lone mistake on a damp, soft day at Champions Golf Club was a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th at the Jackrabbit course. Her objective was to avoid dropping more shots by being overly aggressive. She wound up with a 10-foot birdie putt to restore her lead over Arizona State sophomore Linn Grant of Sweden.
Grant had a 69 at Jackrabbit and will be in the final group Saturday. They will be joined by another amateur, Texas senior Kaitlyn Papp, who had a 68 at Cypress Creek and was four shots behind.
Six amateurs made the cut, which was at 3-over 145. Shibuno was at 7-under 135, and only 12 players were within five shots of the lead.
Amy Olson, the 18-hole leader, had to birdie her final hole for a 72. She was in the group with Papp and Megan Khang (69) at 3-under 139.
