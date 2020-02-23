Briefly: Brewers fall to Padres in opener

Chad Spanberger and Ronny Rodriguez hit home runs, but the Milwaukee Brewers dropped their spring training opener 7-2 to the San Diego Padres in Arizona on Sunday afternoon.
The homers were two of the Brewers’ three hits.
Starter Brett Anderson allowed two runs in the first inning and took the loss. The Padres led 3-0 after two innings and 5-2 after eight.
Tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas was hardly troubled in beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 to retain the Open 13 title on Sunday, securing the fifth overall of his blossoming career without dropping a set.
Tsitsipas, who is ranked No. 6, became the first player to retain the Marseille indoor title since Thomas Enqvist in 1998.
Auto racing
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was postponed until after the completion of Sunday’s Cup race.
Rain halted the race Saturday after 50 of the scheduled 200 laps.
Joe Graf Jr., making just his fifth career Xfinity start, was the leader when rain stopped the action. Chase Briscoe led a race-high 27 laps, won the first stage and was scored second.
Boxing
Tyson Fury dropped Deontay Wilder twice Saturday night in their heavyweight title rematch, turning from boxer to puncher to win the title when Wilder’s corner threw in the towel as he was taking a beating in the seventh round.
Fury dropped Wilder in the third round with a right hand that seemed to take the legs out of the champion. He put him down again in the fifth round, this time with a left hand to the body.
The end came at 1:39 of the seventh round when referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel as he was getting pummeled in a neutral corner.
It was the first loss for Wilder in 44 fights, and it came in the 11th defense of the title he won in 2015.
Hockey
Alex Ovechkin became the eight NHL player to score 700 career goals, reaching the milestone in the third period of the Washington’ Capitals’ 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Wayne Gretzky leads the career list with 894 goals. He is followed by Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708).