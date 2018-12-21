The Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Domingo Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in exchange for outfielder Ben Gamel and minor-league pitcher Noah Zavalos.
The swap of young outfielders adds a right-handed power bat to the Mariners’ lineup and provides the Brewers with a versatile corner outfielder.
The 26-year-old Santana is two years removed from hitting 30 home runs and having 85 RBIs, but he struggled to find a consistent spot in the Brewers’ outfield last season after the additions of Lorenzo Cain and NL MVP Christian Yelich. Santana appeared in just 85 games and hit .265 with five homers and 20 RBIs. He played even less in the field, appearing in only 55 games defensively a year after starting 138 games in right field for the Brewers.
The 26-year-old Gamel appeared in 101 games last season for the Mariners and hit .272, but started just 69 games. He was a regular defensive replacement and can play both left and right field. Two seasons ago, Gamel started 127 games and hit .275 with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs.
“During his young career, Ben has proven that he can hit at the major league level. His left-handed bat and outfield versatility also provide solid fits for our roster,” Milwaukee general manager David Stearns said.
Stearns said adding Zavalos was a boost after the Brewers had targeted the right-hander in the 2018 amateur draft. Zavalos was selected in the 18th round by Seattle and was 5-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 19 appearances at a pair of Single-A stops in his first season.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers shook up their National League-championship roster, trading Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and left-hander Alex Wood and cash to the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Homer Bailey, who threw a pair of no-hitters before three major arm operations sidetracked his career.
The Dodgers also get minor leaguers Jeter Downs and right-hander Josiah Gray.
- Texas traded infielder Jurickson Profar to the Oakland Athletics in a three-team deal that included Tampa Bay and netted the Rangers four prospects.
Oakland also reached an agreement on a $15 million, two-year contract with free agent right-hander Joakim Soria, giving the A’s a reliable and versatile reliever.
The 34-year-old Soria, a two-time All-Star, went 3-4 with a 3.12 ERA in 66 appearances and 60⅔ innings this year for the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers.
Gymnastics
A special prosecutor on Friday accused Michigan State University of stonewalling his investigation into the school’s handling of the sexual abuse scandal involving disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar and called for “top-down cultural change” at the school.
Bill Forsyth released a report that accuses the school of fighting the release of certain relevant documents and releasing others that were heavily redacted or irrelevant. It says such actions hampered the investigation.
Hundreds of women and girls, most of them gymnasts, accused Nassar of molesting them when they sought treatment during his time working for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trained Olympians. He received long prison terms after pleading guilty to child pornography possession and sexual abuse charges.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin appears unstoppable.
The American skier won a giant slalom for her fourth successive World Cup win at Courchevel, France. Shiffrin sat out the races in Val Gardena to rest up for a big block of technical events, her specialty.
With her 49th career victory, a third straight season-long overall title appears inevitable.
Shiffrin became the youngest female skier to reach 49 World Cup wins, and she could reach the half-century mark in Saturday’s slalom. She is undefeated in her trademark event since finishing a surprising fourth at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.