Briefly: Brewers claim utilityman Tim Lopes off waivers from Mariners THURS

The Milwaukee Brewers have claimed utilityman Tim Lopes off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
Lopes, 26, batted .238 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 46 games for Seattle last season. He posted a .278 on-base percentage and a .364 slugging percentage.
He hit .270 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 41 games in 2019. He had a .359 on-base percentage and a .360 slugging percentage that year.
Lopes has primarily played left field and right field, but he also has experience at second base and third base.
College football
Arizona is hiring New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head coach.
Fisch is filling the vacancy created when Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless.
Fisch, 44, is a longtime assistant with experience in both the NFL and college. He previously has been the offensive coordinator at Michigan, UCLA and Miami.
• Auburn hired Boise State's Bryan Harsin as its head coach, luring him away from his alma mater and into the powerful Southeastern Conference.
The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, but winning in the SEC affords greater chances for playoff berths and national titles.
Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after he went 6-4 in his eighth season — a move that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach's contract.
Hockey
The Nashville Predators have signed forward Mikael Granlund to a one-year, $3.75 million contract, bringing him back to the team that traded for him in February 2019.
Granlund had 30 points last season with Predators. His 17 goals were the third highest of his eight-year NHL career and ranked fourth on the Predators. He tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals.
His production picked up after the Predators hired coach John Hynes on Jan. 7. Granlund had 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in Nashville's final 28 games.
• The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract.
Blackwood posted a 22-14-8 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts in a season that was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later restarted by going straight into the playoffs with 24 teams. The recently turned 24-year-old had a .915 save percentage.
The Devils went 28-29-12, missing the playoffs.
Horse racing
Churchill Downs Inc. has named a new president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, the home of the Kentucky Derby.
Mike Anderson, a vice president of operations at Churchill Inc., is the track's 14th president, the company said in a release.
Churchill said Anderson led the planning and construction of more than $300 million in capital projects at the company's properties.
Anderson replaced Kevin Flanery, who had been at the helm of the track since 2009. Flanery announced his retirement earlier this year.
This year's 146th running of the Derby was postponed from May for the first time since 1945. The first race in the Triple Crown was held in September without spectators due to the pandemic.
Olympics
The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee appointed Hiroshi Sasaki on Wednesday as the head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics and Paralympics.
He replaces Mansai Nomura, a well-known actor in traditional Japanese comedic theater, and also a film actor. He was in charge of the ceremonies when the Olympics were postponed in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nomura will remain as an adviser.
The Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.